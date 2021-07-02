Delirium Launches Its First Beer in 330ml Can Format

Frederick Maryland – BBL, Inc. of Frederick, MD, announces that Brouwerij L. Huyghe’s Limited Release, Deliria, a Belgian Blond Ale, has arrived in the United States and is shipping throughout their nationwide network of distribution partners.

Deliria is the first Delirium beer to be offered in a 330ml Can format! The undeniable popularity of cans in the US Market made Deliria a natural choice to enter the range of Delirium beers already available to American beer lovers in cans. Delirium Tremens, Red, and Nocturnum are all offered in 500ml cans.

“Deliria has shown steady growth in popularity since its initial brew in 2013” said BBL, Inc. CEO Laura Day. “Up until this year, it was only offered in 750ml bottles and draft, but as brand interest, recognition, and partnerships have grown, we decided to try a new, more accessible package format.” She continued, “The beer has always been brewed in honor of International Women’s Day. In recent years we’ve partnered with National Breast Cancer Foundation and The Pink Boots Society, which helped bring this beer with a message to an even broader audience. We’re very excited that the 2021 vintage is now available in cans as well as Microstar kegs. This year, it was a whole new approach for the brewing team in Belgium to make these cans happen, on top of everything the pandemic threw their way.”

About Deliria from Brouwerij Huyghe:

Deliria was first created in 2013 by Brewery Huyghe’s Head of Marketing, Catherine Dubrulle, who is also the wife of Brewery Owner Alain De Laet. Early in Catherine’s career, she couldn’t help but notice how male-dominated the beer industry can be, so she decided it was “high-time for women to have a beer of their own” this was the birth of a concept that would one day grow into Deliria. Catherine always believed a beer for women should be made by women. That’s why each year a select group of women is invited to Belgium to brew alongside Catherine. The brewery classifies Deliria as a Strong Belgian Blond Ale. It rings in at 8.5%ABV, yet you wouldn’t guess it from the drinking experience. The aroma is fruity with floral notes that are reminiscent of chardonnay grapes with a distinct touch of hops. The flavor is full-bodied and balanced with tones of apple and those chardonnay grapes. There is a fine mild bitterness to the finish complimented by a round mouth-feel that evolves from one sip to the next.

