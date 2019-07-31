Deep Ellum Brewing Company to Release Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company will release Blind Lemon, a new craft brewed hard seltzer guaranteed not to suck, in early August. Blind Lemon will be available on draft at fine Texas drinking establishments with 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans to follow later this year.

“A shit ton of lemons were harmed in the making of this beverage,” says Blind Lemon’s packaging. The 5% ABV hard seltzer is named in tribute to blues legend “Blind Lemon” Jefferson, who began his career in the 1920’s playing guitar and singing on the streets of the Deep Ellum neighborhood and went on to become one of the biggest-selling down-home blues artists in American history. He was known for his unusual vocal range and loud volume. In homage to the original Blind Lemon, the brewery’s hard seltzer bubbles over with loudly lemony flavor.

“Crafted with a process similar to our other brands, Blind Lemon makes use of beet sugar instead of the usual malted barley that is used in a typical beer,” said Kyle Willborn, Brewer at Deep Ellum Brewing. “When yeast is added, the result is an unusually spritzy and light brew. We then dose it with natural lemon flavor to create a crushable beverage that pairs well with swimming pools and Texas summers.”

Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer pours throughout Texas soon.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. In 2019, Deep Ellum brought their uncommon flavors to Fort Worth with the opening of Funkytown Fermatorium. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.