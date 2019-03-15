Deep Ellum Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Oklahoma

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company, based in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood, has announced an upcoming expansion into the Oklahoma market. Beginning this month, select Deep Ellum Brewing beers will appear in Oklahoma, marking the first time ever that their innovative brews will be available to craft beer drinkers outside the State of Texas.

Craft beer drinkers across Oklahoma can soon find Deep Ellum Brewing’s core beer offerings in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft, including Dallas Blonde, Deep Ellum IPA, Neato Bandito and Easy Peasy IPA. Those eager to try all four can pick up the Mixed Tape 12-pack.

Select specialty beers will be available on draft during the launch, including Local Legend, Deep Ellum Lager, Play Date Sour Blonde Ale and Dreamcrusher Double IPA.

Deep Ellum Brewing’s expansion into The Sooner State is made possible by new partnerships with Capital Distributing and LDF. “We are extremely excited to be a part of Deep Ellum’s first brand launch outside of Texas,” said Gordon Green of Capital Distributing. “Their brand portfolio performs very well and Oklahoma consumers will enjoy these great beers.”

The expansion coincides with the opening of the Deep Ellum Funkytown Fermatorium in Fort Worth, Texas, which offers wood-fired pizzas and small-batch brews with an emphasis on collaboration and experimentation.

Deep Ellum Brewing is a member of the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. In 2019, Deep Ellum brought their uncommon flavors to Fort Worth with the opening of Funkytown Fermatorium. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. CANarchy was ranked number nine on the BA’s list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. The platform brewed 359,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents. In 2018, CANarchy was named “Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound; and collective member Cigar City Brewing grew by more than 60 percent, making it the fastest growing Top 50 Craft Brewery this year. Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai and Oskar Blues Brewery’s Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the number two and number four sold craft can 6-packs in Total U.S. Multi-Outlet and Convenience.