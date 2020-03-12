Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Adds Blind Lemon Seltzer 6-Packs and 19.2 oz. Cans

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer is now available in two new packaging formats. The “guaranteed not to suck” craft seltzer was originally released in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and is now additionally on shelves in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and individual 19.2 oz. “stovepipe” cans.

The diversity of packaging allows craft hard seltzer lovers to enjoy Blind Lemon in their preferred format all summer long. Lounge by the pool with a 19.2 oz. can, pick up a 6-pack for the beer fridge, or take a 12-pack to that backyard barbecue. Now there’s a Blind Lemon package option for any summertime activity.

The 5% ABV hard seltzer is named in tribute to blues legend “Blind Lemon” Jefferson, who began his career in the 1920’s playing guitar and singing on the streets of the Deep Ellum neighborhood and later went on to become one of the biggest-selling down-home blues artists in American history. He was known for his unusual vocal range and loud volume. In homage to the original Blind Lemon, the brewery’s hard seltzer bubbles over with loudly lemony flavor.

Blind Lemon is crafted in a process similar to Deep Ellum’s other brands, but uses beet sugar instead of the malted barley typically used in beer. The addition of yeast results in a spritzy, light brew dosed with natural lemon flavor.

Blind Lemon Hard Seltzer is now available in Texas and Oklahoma in 12-packs and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, 19.2 oz. cans, and on draft. Contact Maegan Eason with questions at maegan@deepellumbrewing.com.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. In 2019, Deep Ellum brought their uncommon flavors to Fort Worth with the opening of Funkytown Fermatorium. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.