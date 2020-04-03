DC’s Atlas Brew Works Half Street Now Open for Takeout and Delivery

Tweet
Reddit
Share1
Share
Email

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Atlas Brew Works is excited to announce the expansion of take-out and delivery to its new Half Street Brewery & Tap Room location (1201 Half Street SE, Suite 120, Washington, DC 20003). Beer delivery is now available from both Half Street and Ivy City locations to homes throughout most of Washington, DC, and Atlas fans are encouraged to visit Atlas’ online ordering site to assess availability to their address.

Online orders are now accepted 24 hours a day. Take-out orders are available for pickup 3pm to 5pm daily, curbside at Atlas Ivy City and at the Atlas Half Street walk-up window, with deliveries being executed from 5pm to 8pm daily. Contactless delivery is available, but a valid 21+ ID is still required to receive the beer. Please note that orders received after 5pm will be delivered the following day. 100% of tips collected goes directly to staff to offer relief during these challenging times.

For More Information: https://www.toasttab.com/locations/15810c6f-744e-418d-b6a6-d15ac5691229#!/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.