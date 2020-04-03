DC’s Atlas Brew Works Half Street Now Open for Takeout and Delivery

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Atlas Brew Works is excited to announce the expansion of take-out and delivery to its new Half Street Brewery & Tap Room location (1201 Half Street SE, Suite 120, Washington, DC 20003). Beer delivery is now available from both Half Street and Ivy City locations to homes throughout most of Washington, DC, and Atlas fans are encouraged to visit Atlas’ online ordering site to assess availability to their address.

Online orders are now accepted 24 hours a day. Take-out orders are available for pickup 3pm to 5pm daily, curbside at Atlas Ivy City and at the Atlas Half Street walk-up window, with deliveries being executed from 5pm to 8pm daily. Contactless delivery is available, but a valid 21+ ID is still required to receive the beer. Please note that orders received after 5pm will be delivered the following day. 100% of tips collected goes directly to staff to offer relief during these challenging times.

For More Information: https://www.toasttab.com/locations/15810c6f-744e-418d-b6a6-d15ac5691229#!/