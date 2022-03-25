DC Brau Brings Back Incurable Sadness: Irish Dry Stout and The Legislator: Barrel Aged Doppelbock

DC’s Original Craft Brewery Releases Incurable Sadness: Irish Dry Stout and The Legislator: Barrel Aged Doppelbock

Washington, D.C. — DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, recently released two of its annual beers, Incurable Sadness: Irish Dry Stout and The Legislator: Barrel Aged Doppelbock. Brewed on-site at their state-of-the-art Northeast D.C. brewery utilizing a unique blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients, these seasonal releases are available for a limited time only.

Founded by Brandon Skall, Jeff Hancock and Mari Rodela in 2011, DC Brau is known for the exceptional quality of its award-winning beer. With flavor at the forefront, DC Brau continues to innovate its offerings, releasing seasonal and experimental brews exclusive to its DC taproom.

The first of its 2022 seasonal releases, DC Brau’s Legislator: Barrel Aged Doppelbock spent 18-months aging in bourbon barrels, which imparted notes of dark stone fruit and toffee, with a warming oak finish. The Legislator carries robust notes of raisin, fig and toffee, as well as the subtle flavors of cocoa, plum and prune. This lightly carbonated beer was brewed using Super Saazer hops, and features a balanced bitterness and a silky smooth mouthfeel with 10.5% ABV.

Modeled after traditional Irish Stouts, Incurable Sadness is a deep brown to jet black colored ale with a pronounced roast character. Coffee and bittersweet chocolate flavors blend harmoniously with its balanced hop bitterness for a medium body and smooth mouthfeel. This stout is brewed using East Kent Goldings Hops and is 4.5% ABV.

Incurable Sadness is available in 4 packs of 16oz cans; The Legislator is available in 4 packs of 12oz cans. Both are available for purchase at DC Brau’s Taproom and select retailers around the D.C. metro area.

About DC Brau:

DC Brau Brewing Company is DC’s original craft brewery, brewing award-winning beer utilizing a delicious and uniquely American blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients. Founded in 2011, DC Brau is distributed throughout the greater National Capital Region, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and internationally in the UK. Co-Founders Brandon Skall, Jeff Hancock and Mari Rodela have become pillars in the DC beer community by creating DC’s first craft brewery with creative, expertly brewed beers and hard seltzers. For more information on DC Brau, visitwww.dcbrau.com, and follow on social media @dcbrau.