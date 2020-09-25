DC Brau Bottles New Series of Barrel-Aged Sours

WASHINGTON, D.C. — DC Brau is excited to release the first in a new series of barrel-aged sours under the HARMONIOUS FUNK label at the brewery. Less than 150 bottles of Harmonious Funk #1, a 5.6% ABV lager aged for 16 months in a neutral oak barrel, will be available for sale exclusively through the brewery via contactless curbside pick-up or delivery in DC.

“We have been building up our barrel program over the past several years, experimenting with different styles, wood and barrel origins,” says DC Brau co-founder and CEO Brandon Skall. “Our team has had a lot of fun crafting the new Harmonious Funk series.”

According to Co-founder and Brewmaster Jeff Hancock, Harmonious Funk #1 has a crisp lager character with a light body and a dry, bitter, light acidic finish with layers of complex fruity notes, such as orange, lemon and pineapple, and a faint hint of cherry with light leather and funky barnyard notes. The tart fruit and funky flavors of a traditional farmhouse ale are prominent, but are in harmonious balance with the lager character.

The series release continues through the end of the year with two additional releases. Harmonious Funk #2, a 6.9% ABV Saison with Brett aged for two years in Sauvignon Blanc barrels and dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria just prior to bottling, will be followed by DC Brau’s version of a Grand Cru. Harmonious Funk #3, which has sat in barrels longer than any other beer ever released by the brewery, boasts a firm 8.3% ABV after a three-year residence in a neutral wine barrel.

“Number 3’s woody tannins and horse blanket barnyard funk play well with deep vanilla and toasted oak notes,” says Hancock. “The copious esters of dried fruit permeate with vinous and caramel accents on the nose couple with low acidity and a dry finish to make this a memorable drinking experience.”

The second and third installments join other anticipated barrel-aged releases from DC Brau this fall, including Ghouls’ Night Out (10/20) and Wake Up in the Future (11/27), in addition to seasonal favorites like Stone of Arbroath and Sleeping Standing Up.

All three installments of the Harmonious Funk series will be available in 500ml bottles, and sold exclusively through the brewery. Prices range from $10.99 to $13.99 per bottle, depending on release, and are available online at dcbrau.com/order.

For More Information:

http://dcbrau.com