DC Brau Announces Summer Releases

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery has released their roundup of seasonal summer brews including their Keller Pils, Turbo Boost Multiball, Stacked Vote Hoppy Lager, and Sea You At The Bottom.

DC Brau’s Keller Pils is the brewery’s take on an Unfiltered German Lager. A soft malt backbone and complimentary noble hop aroma make the Keller Pils perfect for the summer season and outdoor picnics. Keller Pils is dry hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh to create more of a pleasing dry hop forward aroma with each sip.

The Turbo Boost Multiball has made its way back to the brewery just in time for summer. This experimental Hazy IPA packs a punch, fermented at 95 degrees fahrenheit with Norwegian Farmhouse yeast, producing flavors that compliment fruit forward hops. Turbo Boost pours a bright yet hazy orange hue with a thick, fluffy aromatic head. Tropical flavors of citrus, passionfruit, and mango blend harmoniously on the palate and finish with crispy, slightly bitter notes of pine and orange peel. This beer encapsulates all the bright flavors of summer and deserves a spot at all your summer gatherings!

Stacked Vote Hoppy Lager is a crushable American Pale Lager that is triple dry hopped with Comet and Hallertau Blanc hops to create a bright, earthy flavor on the palate with fruity and herbal notes of lemongrass, citrus, and berry.

Sea You at The Bottom is citrusy and balanced with a spray of salinity. This pale farmhouse ale was brewed with the shells, meat, and liquor from 200 Harris Creek Oysters – raised locally in the Chesapeake Bay. Bright, clean, dry, and effervescent, Sea You At The Bottom is the perfect brew to pair with your favorite raw bar selects.

Availability: Keller Pils and Stacked Vote Hoppy Lager are available in 6 packs of 12oz cans and 1⁄6 and 1⁄2 BBL Kegs; Turbo Boost Multiball is available in 4 packs of 16oz cans. All seasonal releases* are available for purchase at DC Brau’s Taproom and select retailers around the D.C. metro area. *Sea You at The Bottom is available exclusively at DC’s The Salt Line.

About DC Brau

DC Brau Brewing Company is DC’s original craft brewery, brewing award-winning beer utilizing a delicious and uniquely American blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients. Founded in 2011, DC Brau is distributed throughout the greater National Capital Region, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and internationally in the UK. Co-Founders Brandon Skall, Je Hancock and Mari Rodela have become pillars in the DC beer community by creating DC’s first craft brewery with creative, expertly brewed beers and hard seltzers.

For More Information:

https://dcbrau.com