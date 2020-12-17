Daredevil Appoints Craftroads Beverage as New Indiana Distributor

Daredevil Brewing Co is excited to announce we are transitioning our Indiana distribution to Craftroads Beverage, a locally owned and operated distributor effective December 14, 2020. The Craftroads team will immediately be supplying Lift Off IPA, Rip Cord DIPA, Vacation Kolsch and the entire Daredevil portfolio across all 92 counties of the state of Indiana.

We enjoyed a great relationship over the last decade with our former distributor, but with the closing of their acquisition we made the decision that it would be better for Daredevil to work with a locally owned and operated distribution company instead of joining a large multi-billion dollar beverage distributor. From the beginning weâ€™ve wanted to build a company we are proud of and that we enjoy working at day to day, so this decision was not taken lightly. We have great respect for the local team we are leaving at our former distributor and we will miss working with them as they helped us make Daredevil one of the most recognized Indiana breweries today. While our distribution partner is changing the beers people know us for and love will continue to be brewed to our high standards for quality and consistency.

Today Lift Off IPA is one of the best selling beers across Indiana and we strive to make every batch the best batch weâ€™ve ever made. With the change in our distribution we will also be transitioning +1000 accounts across Indiana. Weâ€™re already working with Craftroads to contact existing Daredevil accounts, but people can also reach out to us at sales@daredevilbeer.com if they have any questions. Weâ€™ll be working hard to make this as smooth as possible.

With this update we are also adding distribution to the 23 northern Indiana counties our previous distributor didnâ€™t cover which means with this move we are returning to northern Indiana after a couple of years being away. If you are in the Region, South Bend or Fort Wayne we are thrilled to be back.

Last, if during the transition you notice your Lift Off IPA, Rip Cord DIPA or Vacation Kolsch seem to be missing at the store, bar or restaurant you normally see feel free to reach out to us or just ask them you would like them to continue to carry Daredevil beers and support an Indiana company.