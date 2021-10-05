Dallas Cowboys and Revolver Brewing Release 3 Limited Edition Beers

GRANBURY, TX – This fall, Texas-based Revolver Brewing is joining forces with the Dallas Cowboys and LEGENDS Hospitality to debut three new, limited-edition beers as part of AT&T Stadium’s Teamwork Brews series.

“This fall, we couldn’t be more pumped to bring a taste of the Texas countryside to the football field with the help of the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium,” says Megan Mares at Revolver Brewing. “From sessionable sippers to more complex, barrel-aged beers, we can’t wait for both beer and sports fans to try them.”

This past Sunday the ladies of the Dallas Cowboys assisted Revolver Brewing’s Brew Master-Megan Mares with the tapping of the Watermelon Hi keg in the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium for the Crucial Catch Game. The women who helped brew and bring the beer into the stadium represent women everywhere who have been personally touched by breast cancer.

Revolver’s lineup of specialty beers will include:

  • Watermelon-Hi: Brewed in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Crucial Catch Cowboys Game, Watermelon-Hi is a kolsch with notes of pale malt, watermelon puree, a touch of honey and then aged with hibiscus for its signature pink hue. Kegged by Revolver’s Commercial Operations Manager Megan Mares and female leaders from the Dallas Cowboys and LEGENDS organizations, the specialty beer will be available for both October home games
  • 2 Beers in a Barrel: For the month of November, the teams at Revolver, the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T stadium wanted to brew something fitting for the personal bourbon barrels of Jerry Jones. After testing over dozens of beers, the result is an unlikely blend of Schwarzbier and Dunkel with bold malt flavors that seamlessly meld with the vanilla and woody notes of the barrel.
  • Barrel Aged Dem Berries:What better way to celebrate Dem Boys than with a twist on Revolver’s Classic, Dem Berries. The limited-edition brew takes Revolver’s signature blueberry wheat beer with citrus and subtle wheat notes, and ages it in Jones’ family bourbon barrels, and will be available all football season long.

The three limited edition Teamworks Brews by Revolver Brewing will be available at Dallas Cowboys home games at AT&T stadium.

https://revolverbrewing.com

