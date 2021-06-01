CT Brewers Guild And Pink Boots Society Unveil Four-Point Anti-Sexual Harassment Action Plan

New Haven, Connecticut – The Connecticut Brewers Guild, in partnership with the Pink Boots Society, unveiled a four-point anti-sexual harassment action plan. Phil Pappas, the executive director of the Connecticut Brewers Guild, said that even with a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment, the group needs to do more. That’s why the group partnered with the CT Pink Boots Society to create this four-point anti-sexual harassment action plan.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment,” said Phil Pappas, the executive director of the Connecticut Brewers Guild.

“One sexual harassment incident is one too many. That’s why we’ve partnered with the Pink Boots Society to strengthen our anti-sexual harassment policies as an industry. The result: a robust four-point anti-sexual harassment action plan that not only will combat sexual harassment in Connecticut’s brewing industry but also serve as a model for other states to adopt. Because whether it’s in Connecticut or any other state in our great nation, we need to all do our part to end sexual harassment.”

The CT Pink Boots Society are the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. They get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. These incredible women also own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and they are all women. Most importantly, they teach each other what we know through our own seminar programs, and we help each other advance our beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships

“Our roles as Pink Boots Society Chapter Leaders are not taken lightly, This organization is in place to provide educational opportunities and support to our members and other womxn in the brewing industry. We have a responsibility to our community within and outside of our industry to provide resources and take action against sexism and discrimination in all forms” said Mariah Billian and Abigail Bibens, Connecticut Chapter Leaders of the Pink Boots Society. “We are looking forward to further collaboration with the Connecticut Brewers Guild, local organizations, and members of our communities to find real solutions to a long-standing problem within our workplaces and beyond. We invite all inhabitants of our home state of Connecticut to join us in implementing necessary changes in support of diversity and inclusion and encourage other states to step up with us in unison.”

The four-point anti-sexual harassment action plan is as follows:

Strengthen our bylaws and Guild membership removal from breweries convicted of wrongdoing.

Launch a Diversity and Inclusion Committee to increase gender, race, and sexual orientation equity in the industry. The Diversity & Inclusion Committee formation will be responsible for helping to bring the cultural, ethical, and changes necessary to provide an equitable brewing industry. The D&I Committee will provide resources through WeVow, such as Reporting an Incident and Training. If an individual reports sexual harassment as a victim, they will be automatically entitled to 3 free counseling sessions, which typically take place in person. They will be notified immediately upon submitting their report and given directions on how to access it.

Work with anti-sexual harassment experts to bolster access to anonymous reporting. D&I Committee will be working with third-party HR specialists to escalate Incident Reports, as necessary, and communicate effectively with brewery owners and operators.

Increase awareness of "see something, say something." Creation of Anti-Sexual Harassment posters for display in brewery taprooms with Code of Conduct for staff and consumers.

Pappas also noted: “If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual harassment, or if you’re witnessing it, please say something immediately. Contact the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities at (860) 541-3400 or 1-800-477-5737. Alternatively, you can report online at www.ct.gov/CHRO. Another option is to contact empowerwork immediately to speak confidentially with a trained peer counselor free of charge.”

The Connecticut Brewers Guild was founded in June 2012 to promote the interests of the fledgling craft beer scene in Connecticut. As of May 2021, the Connecticut beer scene boasts more than 120 operational breweries, with many more in planning. The goal of this Guild is to further promote our local breweries, move forward on Guild Member initiatives that foster profitability, and increase public awareness of all in-state breweries and legislative actions.

