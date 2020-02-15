CSUSM’s EngiBeering Program Launches Advisory Board and New Spring Course

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — As the EngiBeering brewing science program at California State University San Marcos continues to grow, two notable developments have been unveiled for Spring 2020: an advisory board featuring four of the most respected brewers in the craft brewing industry has been established, and a new course focusing on large-scale/commercial brewing production will launch on March 18.

The four inaugural members of CSUSM’s EngiBeering Advisory Board are as follows:

Tomme Arthur: Co-founder and Director of Brewery Operations, The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing Company

Co-founder and Director of Brewery Operations, The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing Company Marty Mendiola: Co-founder, Brewmaster and COO, Second Chance Beer Company

Co-founder, Brewmaster and COO, Second Chance Beer Company Jeremy Moynier: Senior Manager, Innovation Program and Supply Chain, Stone Brewing

Senior Manager, Innovation Program and Supply Chain, Stone Brewing Paul Sangster: Co-founder and Brewmaster, Rip Current Brewing Company

With more than a century of craft brewing experience between them, Arthur, Mendiola, Moynier and Sangster have worked at all levels of the industry, from bartender and homebrewer to brewmaster and brewery founder. Pioneers in the industry—and renowned nationally—they all hold prestigious medals and awards for excellence and innovation in craft brewing from national and international competitions, and they also serve as judges at esteemed brewing competitions such as the Great American Beer Festival.

In their advisory roles, these industry leaders will lend their considerable expertise to CSUSM’s innovative EngiBeering program as it expands to meet the needs of San Diego’s acclaimed craft brewing industry.

Additionally, the EngiBeering brewing science program announces ENGB 350: Process EngiBeering, the first course in a two-course sequence designed to familiarize students with large-scale/commercial brewing production. The course—which launches on March 18 and will be taught by Bill Sobieski, co-founder of Wild Barrel Brewing Company—will cover essential topics such as brewery design and layout, equipment acquisition and use, ingredients, creating and adjusting recipes, and more. Students interested in enrolling in this course should have prior knowledge of beer-making and the brewing process.

Spring enrollment is also open for ENGB 310: Sensory Evaluation of Beer, which will be taught by Paul Sangster, co-founder and brewmaster of Rip Current Brewing Company and a certified master judge through the worldwide Beer Judge Certification Program. This course begins on March 19.

For more information and to enroll, please visit CSUSM’s Extended Learning EngiBeering program page.

About CSUSM’S Engibeering Program

CSUSM’s innovative EngiBeering certificate program explores the science, engineering and art behind brewing craft beer. The program—taught by faculty, industry experts and local brewery owners—features individual courses that examine the basics of brewing as well as two specialized certificates: Basic EngiBeering and Advanced Brewing Science. It is designed for current employees of breweries, individuals who aspire to work in the craft beer industry, homebrewers and craft enthusiasts who want to better understand production from recipe development to how to evaluate beer.

For more information: https://www.csusm.edu/el/programs/science-technology/certengibeering/index.html