Crystal Coast Brewing and Fishtowne Brew House Collaborate on Crossroads IPA

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, North Carolina and Fishtowne Brew House of Beaufort, North Carolina announced on Feb. 15 the release of their first ever collaboration beer.

Inspired by the unofficial name of the intersection of the two roads that the breweries are located on in Carteret County, the beer will be called the Crossroads IPA.

The 5.9 percent New England IPA was developed in combination by Crystal Coast brewer Billy Smith and Fishtowne brewer Schuyler Munden, and was an opportunity for the two local breweries to work together and create something fun and locally made.

“It was awesome hanging out with the Fishtowne crew,” Smith said. “They’re good folks over there, and it was a great experience working with them, coming up with awesome beer! I’m stoked for this to be on tap and to let everyone taste the best of both our minds.”

The beer is hazy in appearance and features flavors of mango, berry and orange peel, and will be released for a limited time at Crystal Coast’s Atlantic Beach taproom and Fishtowne’s taproom in Beaufort, as well as select locations in Carteret County.

This is Fishtowne’s first collaboration brew since opening in May of last year. For Crystal Coast, this is their fourth since opening, most recently working with Bhramari Brewing of Asheville, North Carolina.

“It’s really exciting when we have the chance to work together with another craft brewery,” said Matt Poppe, Crystal Coast’s director of legal and compliance. “The friendliness and camaraderie among the craft brewing community is amazing, and working with someone right here in the community makes this collaboration even more special.”