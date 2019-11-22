Crystal Coast Brewing and Bhramari Brewing Collaborate on Neapolitan Black Gose

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, NC and Bhramari Brewing of Asheville, NC announced Thursday the release of their second collaboration beer.

The two North Carolina breweries have joined forces to create Eye Scream, a black Gose that mimics the classic Neapolitan ice cream flavor.

The 4.7% sour wheat beer was brewed at Bhramari’s brewery in Asheville by Bhramari’s head brewer/owner Gary Sernack and Crystal Coast’s head brewer Billy Smith. The beer was brewed using North Carolina malted grain from Riverbend Malt House and features chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and lactose.

“It’s magical.” said Sernack. “We were interested in brewing this style, as we’re two of the only breweries I know of that have brewed a black Gose. All in all, the flavors came together just magically.”

For Crystal Coast, this is their eighth collaboration since opening in 2017, most recently working with Southern Pines Brewing Company, another North Carolina brewery, in August and September on a Rosé Berliner Weisse and a Peach Farmhouse Ale. Bhramari last collaborated with Crystal Coast in fall of 2018 on a sour IPA that was sold across the state.

Cans and draft of Eye Scream will be released simultaneously between Bhramari Brewing and Crystal Coast Brewing, along with select locations throughout North Carolina this week.

“This beer will certainly be a delicious treat!” Smith said. “Gary is a wonderful man, and his ingenuity to come up with such fun ideas are the reason I love working with him.”