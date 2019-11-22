Crystal Coast Brewing and Bhramari Brewing Collaborate on Neapolitan Black Gose

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, NC and Bhramari Brewing of Asheville, NC announced Thursday the release of their second collaboration beer.

The two North Carolina breweries have joined forces to create Eye Scream, a black Gose that mimics the classic Neapolitan ice cream flavor.

The 4.7% sour wheat beer was brewed at Bhramari’s brewery in Asheville by Bhramari’s head brewer/owner Gary Sernack and Crystal Coast’s head brewer Billy Smith. The beer was brewed using North Carolina malted grain from Riverbend Malt House and features chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and lactose.

“It’s magical.” said Sernack. “We were interested in brewing this style, as we’re two of the only breweries I know of that have brewed a black Gose. All in all, the flavors came together just magically.”

For Crystal Coast, this is their eighth collaboration since opening in 2017, most recently working with Southern Pines Brewing Company, another North Carolina brewery, in August and September on a Rosé Berliner Weisse and a Peach Farmhouse Ale. Bhramari last collaborated with Crystal Coast in fall of 2018 on a sour IPA that was sold across the state.

Cans and draft of Eye Scream will be released simultaneously between Bhramari Brewing and Crystal Coast Brewing, along with select locations throughout North Carolina this week.

“This beer will certainly be a delicious treat!” Smith said. “Gary is a wonderful man, and his ingenuity to come up with such fun ideas are the reason I love working with him.”

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.