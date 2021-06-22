Crying Eagle Welcomes New Head Brewer

LAKE CHARLES, La. – As part of their ongoing plans to elevate the Lake Charles area craft beer scene, Crying Eagle Brewing has announced the hire of a new Head Brewer, Ryan O’Donnell. A Mandeville, Louisiana native and veteran brewer, Ryan brings over two decades of brewing experience and a lifetime of inspiration rooted in the traditions and flavors of our home state.

After a successful career as a marketing consultant, Ryan left the corporate world in 2018 to pursue his dream of opening a brewery in the Mandeville area. Due to a variety of setbacks (including a global pandemic), those plans had not yet come to fruition. Upon receiving news that existing Brewmaster, Bill Mungai, had plans to relocate to Texas to be closer to family, Crying Eagle engaged Mr. O’Donnell and convinced him to relocate to Lake Charles and fill the position.

“My first dealings with Ryan were at our Louisiana Brewer’s Guild meeting” said Eric Avery – President of Crying Eagle. “I was always drawn to his energy and excitement of the industry and knew he was going to be a brewer to keep my eye on”. “I couldn’t be more excited about our future with Ryan leading Brewing operations.”

“Quite frankly, it seems to be a match made in heaven,” said O’Donnell of his teaming up with Crying Eagle. “It’s incredibly exciting to be part of such a welcoming, forward-thinking team… and to finally have a venue to showcase many of the beer recipes I have been developing for years. I also think it’s a truly exciting time to be in Lake Charles. Having lived through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the New Orleans area, I know that there are many good things on the horizon here.”

About Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Opened in 2016 in Lake Charles, Crying Eagle Brewing has launched several popular craft beers, five of which—Don’t Blush, Louisiana Lager, Strawberry Rye, Honey Wheat and Things Unsettled hazy IPA—are available exclusively at Crying Eagle’s Taproom. Crying Eagle takes its name from the word “Calcasieu,” which roughly translates to “crying eagle.” That was the name of the legendary local Atakapa Indian chief who charged into battle with a fearsome cry. Crying Eagle Brewing Company has set the standard for craft brewing in Southwest Louisiana, and its Lake Charles taproom offers limited-release beers, a world-class bistro, a broad selection of wines, spirits and specialty cocktails, local events and tours.

For More Information:

https://www.cryingeagle.com