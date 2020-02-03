Crying Eagle Brewing Company Re-Releases Strawberry Rye

LAKE CHARLES, La.— Crying Eagle Brewing Company will be re-releasing their fan-favorite Strawberry Rye.

Strawberry Rye will be back in action in the taproom on Friday, January 31 at Noon in 6 packs and on draft. This brew will be available at bars, restaurants, and stores throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint on Monday, February 3.

This seasonal fruit beer contains a notable amount of rye grain in the grist bill. The fresh strawberries are noted in the nose, but take a backseat to the spicy and sour rye characteristics.

When you ask Joel Prudhomme, one of the Brewers at Crying Eagle, to describe this delicious brew, this is what you get “You put the lime in the coconut, eh? Yeah well, we put the Strawberry in the Rye… K? What are you gonna do about it?! Drink up.”

About Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Since their conception in 2016, Crying Eagle Brewing of Lake Charles, LA has launched several popular craft beers, four of which—Things Unsettled Hazy IPA, Louisiana Lager, Pistol Bridge Porter, and Hop Blooded IPA—are available in select locations in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Alexandria, Ruston, Monroe, Houma, Thibodaux, as well as Beaumont Texas. Crying Eagle Brewing Company has set the standard for craft brewing in Southwest Louisiana, and its Lake Charles taproom offers limited-release beers, local events, a Bistro, and tours. For more info visit www.cryingeagle.com.

For More Information: http://www.cryingeagle.com/