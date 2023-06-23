Crux Fermentation Project Opens Portland Pub

BEND, Oregon – After a decade of selling beer in the Portland market and serving fans who’d make the trip over the Cascade Mountains to visit their Tasting Room in Bend, Oregon, Crux has announced that their Portland Pub is now open.

Taking over the old Vagabond Brewing location within a building that what was once the home of the Portland Dairy Co-operative, Crux’s Portland Pub is the urban cousin to their Bend tasting room: history within every one of its walls, just off the beaten path yet right in the middle of the action… a place designed to bring the beer lover closer to the craft with every sip.

They will have 20 taps updating constantly, offering an array of crisp pilsners alongside clean and hazy IPAs, experimental sours, a couple of barrel-aged draft selections, and even one of their non-alcoholic IPAs. They will also offer their own private label wines, batch cocktails, and Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Plus, every beer they package will be available in their beer-to-go cooler.

Unlike the Bend Tasting Room, there won’t be any food carts at their Portland location, instead a shiny new kitchen will crank out an expanded menu that offers unique items such as Fish & Chips made with their Japanese Rice Lager, Bochi Bochi, a Chopped Cheese Sandwich, and pub classics like a Charcuterie Board and Pretzels.

Located at 2715 SE 8th Ave, Portland, Oregon. Open seven days a week from 11am to close.

About Crux Fermentation Project

Celebrating their 11th anniversary this summer, Crux Fermentation Project is a brewer-owned and operated craft brewery headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Dedicated to “no compromise” brewing using state-of-the-art equipment with worldwide access to the best hops & malt, Crux is continually crafting the next great beer, as well as, their own wines, cider, and straight bourbon whiskey.

