Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. Launches Two Limited Edition IPAs Honoring HBCUs and New E-Commerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, California – Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., the first Black-owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA, will honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the limited release of two IPAs: the “HBCU” West Coast IPAand “HBCU” DDH Hazy IPA.

The beer represents a full-circle moment for Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, who went to Spelman and Howard. In addition, it pays homage to many of the black craft beer entrepreneurs and connoisseurs who are also proud members of the HBCU community. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. brews the HBCU IPA with the same hops in two styles — The West Coast IPA and the Hazy DDH IPA.

To ensure that fellow HBCU alumni and students gain access to this special brew, the company has expanded its distribution footprint to the DC area, and is launching a new E-Commerce platform on Wed, 10.1 — Crownsandhops.com. Customers may order select products and receive the beer D2C shipped directly to their homes. Shipping will be limited to select cities. Both of the HBCU beers, as well as the brand’s core beers, will be available online.

In other news, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. recently partnered with The Gathering Spot to offer their members Crowns & Hops beers in all three of their flagship locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington DC. The brewery is also featured in a new series on PBS entitled “Fresh Glass” on an episode about Neighborhood Brewing that aired on October 6. Stream the show below to watch it before it airs nationally in January. Stay tuned for even more news from the first black-owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA.

ABOUT CROWNS & HOPS BREWING COMPANY:

In 7-years, Co-Founders Beny Ashburn & Teo Hunter have become the leaders and voices of a craft beer movement, bringing much-needed diversity and inclusion to the industry. Ashburn & Hunter disrupted the status quo of the craft beer industry and built a brand that is bigger than beer. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co’s mission is to create spaces and products that are community-centric, driving diversity, racial equity, economic growth, and influencing inclusion. This creates jobs and new career paths for people of color in and around the beer industry.

In 2020, the brand launched its non-profit “8 Trill Pils Initiative,” which focused on taking actionable steps to provide capital, resources, and opportunities for Black-owned craft beer brands. Through the initiative, they raised a $100,000 development fund which they awarded to (5) Black-owned craft beer brands in December 2020. Their motto, “OWN YOUR CROWN,” encourages excellence, cultural ownership, and authentic self-representation.

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. will be the first Black-owned craft beer brand in Inglewood, CA. In Q1 of 2023, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. is set to open their flagship 14,000 sq. ft. restaurant and brewpub, Crowns Inglewood, off of Crenshaw Blvd & Manchester Ave. Crowns Inglewood will be a community establishment providing a safe, family-friendly space to gather, dine and have delicious independent craft beer. Welcome to The New Now of craft beer. #OWNYOURCROWN

For More Information:

https://video.kpbs.org/video/neighborhood-brewing-ksyiik/