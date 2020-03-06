Creature Comforts to Release Ria Pell Ale from Brew For One Initiative

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ATHENS, GA. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release Ria Pell Ale from its Brew For One Initiative this Spring.

Ria Pell Ale is a pale ale brewed to honor the late Atlanta-based Chef and restaurant owner, Ria Pell.

The beer is 5.6-percent ABV and features Motueka, Pacifica, HBC692, and Vic Secret hops.

“The remarkable life of Ria Pell came to our attention last Fall through an event Creature Comforts hosted with the Invisible Histories Project (IHP),” said VP of Strategic Impact Matt Stevens. “IHP led us to Ria’s story, and the more we learned, the better the narrative unfolded. After meeting Ria’s widow, we discovered the Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition (AHRC), a charity Ria championed throughout her life. So in the spirit of our emerging Brew For One initiative—to do for one what we wish we could do for everyone—Creature Comforts is working with AHRC to identify an individual whose life we could materially change through our newest impact program.”

The brewery originally brewed a beer, Cellarman’s Spirit, in honor of its beloved coworker and friend, Bob Weckback. To keep in the tradition of honoring a deserving individual, in 2019 the brewery created a new initiative called ‘Brew For One’, which is an effort to do for one what the brewery wishes it could do for everyone. Each year, the Brew For One program will identify a recipient, then develop a new beer brand to capture the essence of that story. 100-percent of the profits made from the release will then be leveraged to aid that individual in a way that is both memorable and meaningful.

Ria Pell Ale will be available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans from the brewery’s tasting room on March 13. To learn more about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com. To learn more about Brew For One and the brewery’s strategic impact programming, visit www.GetCurious.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.