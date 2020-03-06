Creature Comforts to Release Ria Pell Ale from Brew For One Initiative

ATHENS, GA. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release Ria Pell Ale from its Brew For One Initiative this Spring.

Ria Pell Ale is a pale ale brewed to honor the late Atlanta-based Chef and restaurant owner, Ria Pell.

The beer is 5.6-percent ABV and features Motueka, Pacifica, HBC692, and Vic Secret hops.

“The remarkable life of Ria Pell came to our attention last Fall through an event Creature Comforts hosted with the Invisible Histories Project (IHP),” said VP of Strategic Impact Matt Stevens. “IHP led us to Ria’s story, and the more we learned, the better the narrative unfolded. After meeting Ria’s widow, we discovered the Atlanta Harm Reduction Coalition (AHRC), a charity Ria championed throughout her life. So in the spirit of our emerging Brew For One initiative—to do for one what we wish we could do for everyone—Creature Comforts is working with AHRC to identify an individual whose life we could materially change through our newest impact program.”

The brewery originally brewed a beer, Cellarman’s Spirit, in honor of its beloved coworker and friend, Bob Weckback. To keep in the tradition of honoring a deserving individual, in 2019 the brewery created a new initiative called ‘Brew For One’, which is an effort to do for one what the brewery wishes it could do for everyone. Each year, the Brew For One program will identify a recipient, then develop a new beer brand to capture the essence of that story. 100-percent of the profits made from the release will then be leveraged to aid that individual in a way that is both memorable and meaningful.

Ria Pell Ale will be available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans from the brewery’s tasting room on March 13. To learn more about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com. To learn more about Brew For One and the brewery’s strategic impact programming, visit www.GetCurious.com.