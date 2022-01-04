Creature Comforts to Release A Force For Good Collaboration with Sierra Nevada

The breweries’ second collaborative brew in Get Comfortable partnership releases this December

Every year, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. partners with a new brewery to create a collaborative beer as a part of its Get Comfortable community impact program. During the 2021 season, the brewery collaborated with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to brew a Double IPA celebrating the breweries’ shared appreciation for Citra hops. Starting with the 2020 Get Comfortable season, Creature Comforts introduced a second collaborative beer release with its Get Comfortable brewery partner called A Force For Good. A Force For Good will be available this December as Creature Comforts wraps up the 2021 Get Comfortable season.

This year’s A Force For Good collaboration beer is made with Sierra Nevada. Borrowing from the philosophies of both barrel programs, the breweries created a Jamaican rum barrel-aged Imperial Brown Ale (12.8% ABV) with Brazilian Amburana wood. After conditioning on the Amburana wood, this beautiful beer presents warming notes of cinnamon, caramel, allspice, and nutmeg. As a part of the Get Comfortable collaboration, 100-percent of the profits from the beer will go toward Get Comfortable, which is a year-round outreach program designed to channel the generosity of many toward the Athens, GA community’s most pressing needs.

“Working with Sierra Nevada to craft a beer out of our barrel program has been a dream,” said Blake Tyers, Creature Comforts Senior Director Catalyst Division. “When starting the process, we shared beers over Zoom meetings to review each other’s barrel-aged beers and discuss fundamental philosophies that govern our programs. Sierra’s experience pushed us out of our comfort zone with barrel selection, and I like to think our experience with adjuncts and intense flavor design brought a nice collaborative result.”

A Force For Good will be available in 4-pack 16-ounce cans from Creature Comforts taproom on December 15. For more information on Get Comfortable, visit www.GetCurious.com. For more information about Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com, and to learn more about Sierra Nevada, visit www.sierranevada.com.

