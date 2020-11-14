Creature Comforts’ Table Beer Returns this Fall Benefitting Giving Kitchen

Athens, Ga. — Table Beer returns to Creature Comforts this Fall, with proceeds going to benefit Giving Kitchen. The limited offering will be available from the brewery and in our distribution footprint in mid-November.

Table Beer is a hop-forward Belgian-style session ale (4.2% ABV) featuring Sterling, Saphir, Lemondrop, and dry-hopped with Cascade and Comet. Refreshing and approachable, Table Beer hasan earthy, floral, and citrus hop character balanced by complex Belgian yeast flavors, whichleads to subtle bitterness on the finish.

100-percent of the profits from this year’s release will go directly to support Giving Kitchen, an organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

Table Beer will be available from our taproom on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans starting on November 13 and in our distribution footprint shortly following the onsite release. For more information, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.