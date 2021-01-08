Creature Comforts Life In Flux (2020) & Limited Variants to Release January 16

ATHENS, Ga. — Life In Flux, Creature Comforts’ flagship and largest Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout offering, will be released from its wood cellar in 500mL bottles on January 16. This year, Creature Comforts also created two highly limited variants from the main blend, Life In Flux with vanilla and coffee, and Life In Flux with coconut and cocoa nibs.

To celebrate the release, Creature Comforts will host “Life In Flux Day” from its taproom in downtown Athens on January 16. The main blend will be available for purchase in the taproom by itself, as well as in box sets with the two limited variants (variants will not be sold individually). Bottles and box sets are first-come-first-serve. Individual bottles of the base blend and the box set of all three bottles can be pre-purchased on Oznr for pickup at the brewery. The base blend along with the two variants will be available on draft in the taproom, and the brewery will feature a Life In Flux flight for onsite tastings with draft pours of Life In Flux 2019, Life in Flux 2020, Life In Flux with coconut and cocoa nibs, and Life In Flux with coffee and vanilla.

Life In Flux is a 13.9% ABV blended whiskey barrel-aged Imperial Stout. Creature Comforts blends each vintage from select barrels, reflecting a snapshot of its wood cellar from a specific moment in time, making each year’s blend truly one-of-a-kind. Life In Flux is an annual release, with each blend representing the beauty of the brewery’s current whiskey barrel-aged stout collection. The 2020 blend consists of stouts ranging from 14-19 months with an average age of 17.5 months in barrels.

The two limited variants will be available as a set to purchase with the base blend. Life In Flux with coffee and vanilla features an Ethiopian coffee blend from 1000 Faces Coffee and Ugandan and Mexican vanilla. The brewery made Life In Flux with cocoa nibs and coconut with Condor Chocolates cocoa nibs and toasted and raw coconut.

“Life In Flux is a blend of straightforward barrel-aged stout that represents the core philosophy of our spirits barrel-aging program,” said Blake Tyers, director of Creature Comforts’ Wood Cellar & Mixed Fermentation Program. “The exquisite depth created from the simple combination of the barrels, beer, and time makes it a do-not-miss blend from our wood cellar.” Read more on Blake’s story behind Life In Flux here. As life is in flux and ever-changing, we capture our favorite moments in time from our wood cellar, then present them to you with this special beer. Be sure to follow along with us on social media and stay tuned to www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com for more updates.

