Creature Comforts Launches 2020 Get Artistic Campaign

ATHENS, Ga. – To continue its growing strategic impact efforts, Creature Comforts Brewing Company launches the third season of Get Artistic on August 22, including a limited beer release. The brewery created the Get Artistic initiative in June 2018 to help sustain the vibrance of Athens, Georgia’s creative community. Get Artistic is a year-round program that creates opportunities for local artists through curated exhibitions, performances, enrichment events, and art residencies at Creature Comforts’ downtown Athens taproom.

The 2020 season of emphasis takes place August 22 – October 21, during which the Get Artistic beer and local artist-designed merchandise will raise funds for grant opportunities. Creature Comforts announced the 2020 partners, selected by an advisory council of Athens government and cultural stakeholders, which are: Nuçi’s Space, Athens Area Arts Council, ATHICA, Humberto Mendoza, Broderick Flanigan, and Esther Carillo.

“Our 2020 partners bring such incredible value to Athens through their work with the arts and beyond,” said Community Specialist, Madeline Bates. “We’re thrilled to stand by their side this year to help expand their capacity to pursue their passions, create equitable opportunities for more local creatives, and continue to serve and inspire the community through art.”

Using Clarke County’s 20-Year Action Agenda as a guide, Get Artistic invests in the local creative economy to help foster place attachment—the emotional bond between a person and a place. “While our flagship impact program, Get Comfortable, helps people survive, Get Artistic helps others thrive,” Bates said. “The more someone loves their city, the studies show the greater their civic engagement, which in turn creates a thriving community for everyone.”

As part of the annual Get Artistic season, Creature Comforts creates a special beer with 100-percent of profits going to the Get Artistic fund. The 2020 Get Artistic beer is a Berliner Weisse brewed with Sauvignon Blanc grape juice at 7.4-percent ABV. The style intends to evoke white wine, the classic drink of art galleries everywhere. For the 2020 release, the brewery collaborated with local artist and musician, Eli Saragoussi, to design the Get Artistic beer label.

The Get Artistic season kicks off with the beer release on August 22. The Berliner Weisse will be available on draft at the brewery and to-go in 4-pack 16-ounce cans. To learn more about Get Artistic, visit www.GetCurious.com. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.