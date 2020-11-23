Creature Comforts’ Koko Buni Milk Porter Returning Soon

ATHENS, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we’re bringing back our seasonal offering, Koko Buni (6.5%), a Milk Porter with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, and coffee. Koko Buni will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans onsite in our brewery’s taproom as well as throughout our distribution footprint.

Koko Buni’s flavors are rich and velvety, and, as with all Creature Comforts’ offerings, a key characteristic of Koko Buni is balance. None of the flavors are overpowering or fatiguing on the palate.

We sourced the coffee and a portion of the cocoa nibs used in the beer locally. The coffee is an Ethiopian blend from 1000 Faces Coffee and the cocoa nibs are Ecuadorian from local bean-to-bar chocolatier, Condor Chocolates, and Haitian from Woodstock, IL-based Ethereal Confections.

Continuing in an effort to frequently work with local partners, Creature Comforts worked with Athens artist David Hale on the can design. The design won CNBC’s Battle of the Beer Labels competition in April 2016.

The coconut and Ethiopian coffee used in making the beer inspired its name. “Koko” translates to coconut in Papiamento, a language commonly used in the Caribbean. “Buni” is derived from the word for coffee in Amharic, the primary language found in Ethiopia.

In case you missed it, we’re also releasing the next offering from our Curious Series this month! The Curious No. 17 is an 8.2% ABV oak-aged Saison made with local habanada peppers from Bartram Trail Farms in Winterville, GA. We used Anicca, a previously released collaboration with Cloudwater Brewing, as the base beer for The Curious No. 17. After Anicca aged for a year in oak barrels, we added the habanada peppers, which rested with the beer for an additional year until it was bottle conditioned. The Curious Series produces a highly limited amount of bottles and continues our exploration of flavors and how those interact with different processes, ingredients, and time.

The Curious No. 17 will be available from our taproom in 500mL bottles on November 27. In addition to the Curious No. 17 release, we’ll have a selection of bottles available for a Cellar Sale on the 27th. Stay tuned to our social media channels for details to come! For more information on Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.