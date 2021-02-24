Creature Comforts’ Concurrence Blend No. 7 to Release in late February

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

The next blend from Creature Comforts’ Concurrence series, Blend No. 7, releases this February. The beer will be available in 500-mL bottles from the brewery’s taproom.

Taking inspiration from a previous release, My Very Own Mole, Concurrence Blend No. 7 is a 13.9% ABV blended barrel-aged Imperial Stout made with cocoa nibs from Condor Chocolates, Mexican vanilla beans, pecans from Pearson Farm, benne seed, chili peppers, and cinnamon. Concurrence Blend No. 7 applies the beautiful list of primarily local ingredients to a thoughtful blend of apple brandy and bourbon barrel-aged stouts to create a complex, mole-inspired Barrel-Aged Stout.

The brewery’s Concurrence Blend series is a continued exploration into barrel-aged stouts paired with the finest quality adjunct ingredients. By selecting the perfect barrels at the most refined point of aging, each blend of Concurrence truly captures the meaning of its moniker.

Bottles of Concurrence Blend No. 7 are now available for pre-purchase on Oznr and the beer will be available from the brewery on February 27. For more information on Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
03/04 - Brewbound Podcast: How to Refresh Your Brand Refresh Without Alienating Your Consumers
Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club
04/08 - Brewbound Data Club
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.