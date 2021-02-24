Creature Comforts’ Concurrence Blend No. 7 to Release in late February

The next blend from Creature Comforts’ Concurrence series, Blend No. 7, releases this February. The beer will be available in 500-mL bottles from the brewery’s taproom.

Taking inspiration from a previous release, My Very Own Mole, Concurrence Blend No. 7 is a 13.9% ABV blended barrel-aged Imperial Stout made with cocoa nibs from Condor Chocolates, Mexican vanilla beans, pecans from Pearson Farm, benne seed, chili peppers, and cinnamon. Concurrence Blend No. 7 applies the beautiful list of primarily local ingredients to a thoughtful blend of apple brandy and bourbon barrel-aged stouts to create a complex, mole-inspired Barrel-Aged Stout.

The brewery’s Concurrence Blend series is a continued exploration into barrel-aged stouts paired with the finest quality adjunct ingredients. By selecting the perfect barrels at the most refined point of aging, each blend of Concurrence truly captures the meaning of its moniker.

Bottles of Concurrence Blend No. 7 are now available for pre-purchase on Oznr and the beer will be available from the brewery on February 27. For more information on Creature Comforts, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.