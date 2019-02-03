Creature Comforts Collaborates with Run the Jewels on Stay Gold IPA

ATHENS, Ga. – In preparation for the upcoming big game, Creature Comforts Brewing Company will once again team up with hip-hop super duo Run the Jewels to release a collaborative IPA this January. Stay G-O-L-D will be available from Creature Comforts’ tasting room and a limited amount of draft will be offered in the Athens and Atlanta markets.

Stay G-O-L-D is a hazy, juicy, and dank IPA featuring Citra, Mosaic, Strata, and Chinook hops. The beer is 6-percent ABV and will be offered on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans. Creature Comforts first released Stay G-O-L-D as a limited release in October 2017 and released a second collaboration with Run the Jewels, Legend Has It, in April 2018.

Each version of Stay G-O-L-D, previously done by Pipeworks, Interboro, and Burial, has its own approach from the brewing teams with a commonality of the style and base malts. The Creature Comforts Stay G-O-L-D brew offers a great marriage of dank, pine, and resin flavors paired with a punch of peach, melon, and orange tropical notes.

“Stay G-O-L-D is a high impact, yet very drinkable IPA,” said Co-Founder and Head Brewer David Stein. “We’re all big fans of Run the Jewels here at Creature Comforts so we were thrilled to have another opportunity to collaborate with them.”

Stay G-O-L-D will be available onsite at Creature Comforts on January 29. Additionally, a limited amount of the beer will be offered on draft in the brewery’s markets of Athens and Atlanta shortly following the onsite release. For more information on Run the Jewels, visit runthejewels.com. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, contact Emily@ccbeerco.com or visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.