Creature Comforts Collaborates with Cloudwater to Release Anicca Barrel-Aged Saison

ATHENS, Ga. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company teamed up with Manchester, England’s Cloudwater Brew Co. to create Anicca, a saison brewed with apples aged in oak barrels. The breweries’ shared philosophies inspired the direction of the rustic saison and the two brewing teams borrowed from their respective regional flavors with a seasonal lens.

Anicca was made with wheat from DaySpring Farms and features apples from Mercier Orchards’ 2017 harvest. In addition, after 15 months in oak with Creature Comforts’ house yeast and bacteria, the beer bottle conditioned with honey local to Athens, GA. The beer is 7.5-percent ABV.

Heidi Geist, of the 48 Beer Project, designed the label artwork for Anicca. Geist’s project has the mission of traveling to 48 breweries in 48 different states to create label artwork for each over the course of 48 weeks.

Anicca will be available from Creature Comforts’ tasting room on July 27 in 750-mL bottles.

