Creature Comforts Brewing to Release Concurrence Blend 1 & 2 on July 20

ATHENS, GA –– Creature Comforts Brewing Company will release Concurrence Blend 1 & 2 from its tasting room Saturday, July 20.

Concurrence is a changing expression of stout, time, and spirits barrels. Through blending and the introduction of various ingredients, Creature Comforts explores the depths of strong ale.

Concurrence Blend 1 is a bourbon barrel aged imperial stout (13.7%) with vanilla beans. This blend is made up of four different bourbon barrels chosen specifically for this particular beer. Creature Comforts used beautiful whole Ugandan vanilla beans at a rate of 4 pounds per bourbon barrel.

Concurrence Blend 2 is an imperial stout (12.1%) aged in rye whiskey barrels with coffee and cinnamon added. After aging nineteen months in the barrels, the brewery added coffee and cinnamon to the blend. Creature Comforts worked with local 1000 Faces Coffee to source Agua Limpa coffee, a nutty, chocolatey, and rich coffee from Brazil to accent the flavors of this particular beer.

Concurrence Blend 1 & 2 will be available from the brewery’s tasting room in 750-mL bottles on July 20.