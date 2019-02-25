Creature Comforts Brewing to Release Athena Paradiso Berliner Weisse

ATHENS, Ga.— Creature Comforts Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of our limited release, Athena Paradiso with tart cherry, raspberry and cranberry. Draft and a limited amount of 6-packs of 12 oz. cans will be available from our tasting room on March 1. Draft will be available throughout our distribution footprint on March 1 as well with a limited amount of 6-packs available in the market in mid-March.

“We love the way fruit plays with the acidity in the Athena base and how the dark pink color of the beer mimics the fruit used,” said co-founder and head brewer David Stein.

Athena Paradiso (4.5 percent ABV) is a fruited treatment of Athena, our year-round Berliner Weisse. This release features tart cherry, raspberry and cranberry. The addition of the word “Paradiso” to the Athena brand’s name and the label artwork are intended to instill a vision of paradise, representative of the flavor and aroma of the beer.