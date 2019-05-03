Creature Comforts and Jester King Collaborate on Mutualism Farmhouse Lager

ATHENS, Ga. – Creature Comforts Brewing Company announced the second release of its collaboration with Jester King Brewery, Mutualism, from its tasting room in Athens this Spring. The southern-style farmhouse lager will be available in 750-mL bottles on May 11.

Mutualism is dry, round, and defined with a 6-percent ABV. The base beer for Mutualism is a pilsner brewed using local wheat and grits from Georgia-based DaySpring Farms. The finished pilsner underwent a secondary fermentation with a blend of both Creature Comforts’ and Jester King’s house-mixed cultures of yeast and bacteria. The beer was then bottle conditioned for five months.

Creature Comforts and Jester King first released the collaborative brew in July 2016. The breweries bonded over a strong admiration for beers that represent a time and place, which inspired the blending of the two house cultures as well as the use of local grits, a staple in Southern homes.

“We feel that this beer is a beautiful balance of our two breweries,” said Wood Cellar and Specialty Brand Manager Blake Tyers. “Our work together, and our house cultures working together created a mutually beneficial relationship revealed in the beauty of this beer.”

Creature Comforts resident artist, Melissa Merrill, designed the label art for Mutualism. The label depicts both breweries’ logos as one cohesive unit, representative of the symbiotic qualities of the beer. Inspired by the collaborative brew, Merrill painted the original artwork for the label with a watercolor medium derived from the two breweries’ combined house-mixed cultures.

Mutualism will be available onsite at Creature Comforts on May 11. For more information about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com. For more information on Jester King Brewery, visit www.jesterkingbrewery.com.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers.