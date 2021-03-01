Creature Comforts Adds Tritonia Gose and Cosmik Debris Double IPA to Year-Round Lineup

Cosmik Debris Double IPA and Tritonia Fruited Gose available year-round in March

ATHENS, Ga. — This Spring, Creature Comforts Brewing Company will add not one but two offerings to its year-round lineup. Tritonia, a Fruited Gose with cucumber and lime, and Cosmik Debris, a Double IPA, have previously been popular seasonal releases. Fans of Tritonia and Cosmik Debris no longer have to wait for the beers’ seasonal return; both will be available all year on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans beginning in early March.

“Our purpose is to foster human connection, and one of the ways we strive to cultivate those opportunities for connection is by offering a wide variety of year-round beer styles,” said CEO Chris Herron. “Tritonia and Cosmik Debris have become seasonal fan favorites over the last seven years, and we are excited to add them to our year-round lineup.”

Immerse yourself in refreshment with Tritonia

Tritonia is a 4.5% ABV gently tart fruited Gose brewed with cucumber, lime, sea salt, coriander, and the brewery’s house blend of lactobacillus. Creature Comforts’ take on this classic German-style wheat beer pairs the cool freshness of cucumber with the crisp tartness of lime to create an incredibly refreshing experience.

Explore deep flavor of Cosmik Debris

Cosmik Debris is an intensely hopped 8.0% ABV Double IPA featuring Simcoe, Strata, Mosaic, Cascade, and Chinook hops. This Double IPA presents a mind-blowing aroma of citrus zest, melon, and subtle pine. The big, fruity aroma, firm bitterness, and lighter malt character paves the way to a soft and balanced flavor profile.

Tritonia and Cosmik Debris will be available on draft and in cans onsite in the brewery’s taproom and throughout its distribution footprint starting in early March. For more information about Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

