CraftHaus Returns as Official Craft Beer of 2022 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

Mint 400 officials are pleased to announce that CraftHaus Brewery will return as the Official Craft Beer of the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 in 2022. Six-packs of the Mint 400 Collector’s Edition Silver State Blonde Ale are available for online order and on-site pickup now, and will be served throughout the week of the Great American Off-Road Race, from the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas to the start-finish line at Primm.

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around consistent quality-driven beers while honoring the integrity of the craft industry. Co-owners and married couple, Wyndee and Dave Forrest, conjured up the big idea for CraftHaus Brewery while traveling through Europe. They noticed that they were immersed in a craft beer culture where people take their time to enjoy quality beer just as much as they enjoy talking to the people around them. CraftHaus was named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018.

CraftHaus’ Mint 400 Collector’s Edition Silver State Blonde Ale can be picked up at the following locations:

CraftHaus Brewery | 197 E California Ave #130, Las Vegas, NV 89104

CraftHaus Brewery | 7350 Eastgate Rd STE 110, Henderson, NV 89011

Atomic Liquor | 917 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Terribles | 1 Goodsprings Rd, Jean, NV 89019

To pre-order your Mint 400 Silver State Blonde Ale, visit www.crafthausbrewery.com/shop. For more information on CraftHaus Brewery, visit www.crafthausbrewery.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt, but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.This year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from March 9-13 in Las Vegas. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Mint 400

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America, and is held each March in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide. No other off road race allows fans the thrilling experience of watching the top off-road race teams from around the world battle for fame and glory, in a festival setting – complete with a luxury VIP section. The Mint 400 is “The Great American Off-Road Race”!