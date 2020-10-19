CraftHaus Brewery Partners with Psycho Entertainment to Launch Psychosis, Helles Lager

LAS VEGAS – CraftHaus Brewery proudly releases their special collaboration beer with Psycho Entertainment. Psychosis, a crushable Helles Lager, will be available at both their taprooms and valley wide Saturday, October 24th from noon to 11pm.

Psycho Entertainment is the Rock ‘n Roll bacchanal behind Psycho Las Vegas, a three day, multi-stage, metal music festival that dominates Mandalay Bay. Headlined by Danzig and over sixty other heavy rock bands, Psycho Las Vegas rocks Mandalay Bay on August 20th, 2021. Psychosis, Helles Lager will be brewed again and be available for fans to grab during the festival next year as well. “Creating an unforgettable experience and conquering uncharted territory is what we do best at Psycho Entertainment, naturally in such times of despair, you make beer and you make it with the best brewery in town,” Evan Hagen, Psycho Entertainment.

Psychosis, Helles Lager is a full-bodied brew crafted for smooth drinkability and maximum refreshment. Enjoy echoes of spicy German Noble hops balanced by a touch of sweetness. Psychosis is available in 16 ounce, four packs as well as on tap at CraftHaus Brewery’s taprooms. Special release cans will also be prime for the taking at nineteen Speedee Marts across the Vegas valley, Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits as well as other independent liquor stores.

“Our partnership with Psycho Las Vegas is exciting because it allows us to shine a light on how epic our Las Vegas craft beer and music scenes are,” said brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are proud to be working again with Psycho Entertainment and bring another element to the Psycho Vegas fans.”

For more information, please visit their website CraftHaus Brewery or visit their Facebook page. Psycho Las Vegas tickets can be purchased at Psycho Las Vegas

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018. Winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp! Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018 and Best Family Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016, Las Vegas Weekly, “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017. Their beer can be found in Clark County, Nevada including the Las Vegas Strip. For more information please visit crafthausbrewery.com; like on Facebook @CraftHausBrewery; and follow Instagram @crafthaus and Twitter @crafthausbrew.

