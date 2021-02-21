Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Launches Website

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) launched their website today in partnership with OKC-based firm, Friday Studio. The new website will offer a clean, modern design, easy navigation and helpful tools and resources for members of the association, craft beer fans and those looking to explore the state’s craft beer scene.

When navigating to the new site, you’ll quickly be greeted with great graphics, video and photos from some of the state’s best breweries. You’ll also find a list of our members including Allied and Breweries as well as a statewide map to help guide you across the state in effort to try each brewery for yourself. You’ll also find event information and online registration, blog content where we’ll keep up to date with important craft beer news, an email signup form as well as information on how to join the association or make a donation. Breweries also have the ability to offer deals on the website, which can change daily.

“Having the tools necessary to reach craft beer fans but also a way to manage our membership is critical as we continue to grow the craft beer community in Oklahoma” said Tabbi Burwell, Executive Director for the Craft Brewers Association. “This website will help us advocate for the state’s brewers while continuing to drive efforts to support our breweries, events and legislative issues.”

Currently, the association’s membership boasts nearly 55 breweries and allied trade members. Starting this month, craft beer fans will be able to join the association as an Enthusiast Member and receive several perks including discounts to breweries, early event registration, emails and more.

“As admirers (and consumers!) of our booming local breweries, we were thrilled to partner with the Craft Brewer’s Association of Oklahoma to take their mission online,” said co-owner of Friday Studio, Audrey Falk. “Finding meaningful ways to connect virtually with both association members and beer enthusiasts has never been more important. So our goal was to pull together the many faces and places that embody craft brewing in Oklahoma and create a space where getting informed, engaged and networked is both easy and fun. This new CBAO website provides fresh, dynamic ways for this important local organization to continue to evolve and grow, as they work to advance the brewing industry and the many small business owners who support it. We’re excited to lend a hand, and look forward to continuing to work together in the years to come.”

To support craft brewers in Oklahoma, join the association or just peruse the new website, visit www.CraftBeerOK.org.