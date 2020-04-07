Craft Brew Alliance Launches Widmer Brothers Superfoods-Infused Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. – While beer and superfoods don’t typically commingle, Widmer Brothers is bringing the two together with Süperweizen, their newest year-round release. Packed with blueberries, goji berries, goldenberries, acai berries, black carrot, and ginseng, this low-ABV, low-calorie wheat beer is bright and crisp with notes of berry and a refreshing finish. Süperweizen is rolling out in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans across the Pacific Northwest.

“People today are hyper aware of what they’re eating and drinking,” said Steven Hallstone, senior brand manager for Widmer Brothers Brewing. “We wanted to create a refreshing beer that folks could reach for after a hike, a run, or—in our current times—after an in-home workout.We’re not making any health claims about Süperweizen, but if you are planning on drinking a post-workout beer, why not drink one that tastes great and is loaded with superfood ingredients?”

Did somebody say in-home workout? To help launch Süperweizen, Widmer Brothers simultaneously unveiled a sweepstakes to give one lucky winner a Peloton bike, the perfect combination of a premium indoor workout followed by a world-class replenishing superfoods-infused beer. Fans have until June 1 to enter.

Süperweizen is crisp, light-bodied, and loaded with blueberries, goji berries, golden berries, acai berries, black carrot, and ginseng. Pouring a shimmering purple hue, this bright ale has hints of berry and 124 calories per 12-oz serving. Süperweizen is packaged into brightly-colored purple cans with a vibrant fruit and vegetable design highlighting the superfood ingredients.

About Süperweizen

Süperweizen is brewed with a blend of acai, blueberry, goldenberry and ginseng, this purple and delicious Hefeweizen rewards your taste buds with balanced fruit taste and a refreshing finish.

Malts: 2-Row, Caramel 10, Wheat

Hops: Azacca, Mt. Hood, 468

ABV: 4.2%

IBU: 16

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helpedcreate the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including Hefe, Drop Top Amber and a full seasonal lineup. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit www.widmerbrothers.com/.