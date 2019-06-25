Craft Brew Alliance Launches Widmer Brothers Dreifecta Summer Seasonal

PORTLAND, Ore. – With a Pacific Northwest scorcher on the horizon, Widmer Brothers is introducing its new summer seasonal Dreifecta, a refreshing German-Style Pilsner made with a special blend of three hops and three malts. At just 5% alcohol by volume, this hoppy pilsner with a crisp, dry finish is the easy-drinking beer that fans can reach for all summer long.

To celebrate the launch of its newest seasonal, Widmer Brothers is hosting a special benefit event at Red Star Tavern (inside the Hotel Monaco) on Wednesday, June 19th, from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature $3 Dreifecta cans, complimentary appetizers, and live music from Portland-based folk band The Junebugs. With each Dreifecta purchase, attendees will receive a $1 charity token to donate to one of three Widmer Brothers non-profit partners: SOLVE Oregon works to bring Oregonians together to improve our environment; Oregon Dog Rescue provides a no-kill environment while helping animals find their new homes; The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young LGTBQ people under 25. Additionally, Hotel Monaco will match each dollar donated to the charities during the event.

“What better way to celebrate our new summer seasonal made with three malts and three hops than by donating to three of our favorite charities?” said Widmer Brothers Brand Manager Steven Hallstone. “We’re excited to support the work these organizations are doing in our community, and we’re also thrilled to share Dreifecta with everyone. We think there’s nothing better than enjoying a light, crisp pilsner in the summer sun.”

Pilsner is an iconic beer style that originated in Bavaria, and one that brewers see as a challenge to perfect. Widmer Brothers Dreifecta takes cues from traditional pilsner recipes with its blend of aromatic hops and specialty malts, light straw color, and the classic pilsner aroma of light cracker and spicy hops. This summer seasonal is available to fans throughout the Pacific Northwest in six- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans from June through September of 2019.

Dreifecta

Eins, zwei, drei – Dreifecta German Style Pilsner is brewed with three hops and three malts. Carapils, Munich, and German Pilsner malts create a light malt base, balanced by spicy hop notes of Tradition, Sterling, and Callista. Dreifecta is brewed in the traditional German style, this hoppy pilsner is dry, crisp, and refreshing.

Malts: Carapils, Munich, German Pilsner

Hops: Tradition, Sterling, Calista

ABV: 5%

IBU: 35

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including nine-time GABF medal-winner Hefe, Drop Top Amber, and a full seasonal lineup. Additionally, the brewery continues to make a series of limited edition, small-batch beers available throughout the Pacific Northwest. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit http://www.widmerbrothers.com/.