Craft Brew Alliance Launches Redhook Atomic Robot Hazy, Sessionable IPA

SEATTLE – Redhook Brewery is excited to announce the arrival of Atomic Robot, a sessionable, hazy IPA available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans throughout the Pacific Northwest beginning in September. Developed by Redhook Head Brewer Nick Crandall at Brewlab on Capitol Hill, thebeer delivers full, juicy flavor with notes of lemon and mango while only clocking in at 4.2% ABV.

“Drinking Atomic Robot is like getting punched in the taste buds by dozens of microscopic flavor robots—in a good way,” said Crandall. “Our guests at Brewlab have been loving all the juicy, hazy IPAs that we’ve been brewing, and we wanted to brew something that had those big tropical hop notes and a juicy mouthfeel but was a little lower alcohol content at 4.2%–I can drink a few of these and still hit the double 20 on the dartboard.”

Redhook tapped Sub Pop Records Creative Director Jeff Kleinsmith to bring the Atomic Robot cans to life. During his 25-year tenure, Kleinsmith has had the honor of working with such bands as Sleater-Kinney, Nirvana, Beach House and hundreds more. Both the name and thedesign of Atomic Robot are a playful nod to Brewlab’s mot

Atomic Robot is perfectly balanced with notes of lemon and mango, and a crisp, clean finish. Ella, Galaxy and experimental hops give the beer its aroma, juicy flavor and hint of bitterness, while the malt bill—featuring flaked oats and Carahell, in addition to 2-Row—gives the beer some heft.

Look for Atomic Robot in cans and on draft throughout the Pacific Northwest. This is a limited release beer that will beavailable September through December.

For additional information on RedhookBrewery, visit redhook.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Or, to find Atomic Robot near you, visit Redhook’s beer-finder: Redhook.com/find-beer.

Atomic Robot

Atomic Robot is a juicy, session IPA perfectly balanced with notes of lemon and mango and a crisp, clean finish. Ella, Galaxy and experimental hops give the beer its backbone, and London III yeast used provides a nice hint of bitterness on the palate.

Malts: Premium 2-Row, Flaked Oats, Carahell, Acidulated

Hops: HBC-431, Ella, Galaxy

Yeast: London III

ABV: 4.2%

IBU: 45

About Redhook Brewery

Redhook was born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of early 1980s in the heart of Seattle. While the term didn’t exist at the time, Redhook became one of America’s first craft breweries with a focus on creating a better beer. Redhook recently returned to its Seattle roots with Brewlab, its small batch innovation hub in the heart of Capitol Hill. At Brewlab, head brewer Nick Crandall has a knack for crafting inventive beers born out of innovation, creativity and experimentation. Redhook’s beer lineup includes ESB, Long Hammer IPA, Big Ballard Imperial IPA, Bicoastal IPA and a variety of seasonal and limited release beers, including My Oh My Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout, Tangelic Halo Tangerine IPA, Winterhook, and more. Redhook beers are available on draught and in bottles and cans around the country. Redhook Brewery, Est. Seattle, WA1981.