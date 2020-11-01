Craft Beer Industry Pros Join Forces to Open Radiant Beer Co. in Orange County

Anaheim, CA — A bright idea, that has been years in the making, will come to light this December, when Radiant Beer Co. opens its doors. The new brewery will soft launch with beer on draft to enjoy at their expanded patio, and to-go in crowlers and in a limited supply of cans, before the close of 2020. Located at 1566 W. Lincoln Ave, the I-5 adjacent facility houses a production brewery, packaging hall, taproom, and outdoor patio, all in very close proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, the historic Anaheim Colony and Packing House Districts, and Downtown Anaheim.

The team behind Radiant Beer Co. is stepping up to the challenge of opening a new business amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and will take every precaution while welcoming guests to a safe soft launch in the coming weeks. For the past several months, they have been working on updating the brewery site, which formerly housed Towne Park Brewery, and are setting a fast pace for developing the new vision and space.

Running the Radiant Beer Co. daily operations are Managing Partner Jonas Nemura, Director of Brewing Andrew Bell, and Director of Marketing Cambria Griffith. It’s not the first time these team members have worked together to bring an award-winning beer brand to life: having launched brands and driven growth together while working at Placentia’s The Bruery, they are dedicated to creating high quality products and experiences worthy of following. With this new project, they seek to delight, enlighten, and connect a community of lovers of the incredible.

Upon opening, Radiant Beer Co. will have several beer styles available, including west coast and hazy IPAs, refreshing lager options, and imperial stouts with special ingredients. A collaboration brewing schedule is under development, and the team will release more information about collaborative projects in the coming weeks via their social media.

Guests visiting Radiant Beer Co. can expect to find exemplary execution of a broad range of beers, a comfortable and engaging onsite experience, and a brand based around purposeful interaction. To stay up-to-date as more launch details take shape, follow @radiantbeerco on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and sign up for the newsletter at radiantbeer.com

ABOUT RADIANT BEER CO.

Radiant Beer Co. was established in 2020 and is based in Anaheim, CA. It is owned and operated by an amalgamation of craft beer lovers and industry veterans. With decades of combined experience, our team seeks to celebrate a love of the incredible, to build an experience worthy of an impassioned audience, and to lead a culture focused on openness and connection. Radiant beers can be enjoyed to-go from our taproom, or onsite at our expanded patio. Visit us at 1566 W Lincoln Ave. Anaheim, CA 92801, or online at radiantbeer.com and @radiantbeerco on social media.

For more information: http://www.radiantbeer.com