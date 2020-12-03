Country Malt Group Expands Distribution in Mexico with BeerMex

VANCOUVER, WA – Country Malt Group (Country Malt), a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Malt Group and an industry-leading supplier of craft beverage ingredients throughout North America, has broadened its distribution in Mexico with BeerMex, a brewing and distilling supply business based in Mérida, Yucatán Mexico. The expanded partnership will enable craft brewers and distillers across Mexico easy access to the full range of quality malts, ingredients, and products in the Country Malt portfolio.

“We are pleased to have found in the BeerMex team a shared passion for serving the local craft beverage market with high quality products and service,” said Bryan Bechard, President Warehouse and Distribution for United Malt. “This partnership allows Country Malt to expand our coverage of the growing and innovative Mexico craft industry and enables us to provide consistent supply to our customers, supported by the highest quality service and customer experience.”

The relationship between Country Malt and BeerMex originated in 2018 when BeerMex began importing products from Country Malt to meet local demand. The relationship has since continued to grow in response to the growing needs of the local craft brewers in Mexico. This partnership will expand distribution and provide solutions to all brewers in Mexico with additional access to Country Malt’s full product portfolio of well-known and trusted brands, including quality malts from the US, Canada, Germany, the UK and more.

“We started the business with the goal to become the number one distributor in the southeast of Mexico,” said Eduardo de Jesús Cárdenas Guillermo, Director General of BeerMex. “We achieved our goal in the first year of our business and realized that we could do more to service the craft market and this was when our vision grew. We believe that Country Malt is the right partner for us to become the leading craft distributor in Mexico. It is essential to show our customers that we are not only a distribution warehouse, but we are part of the brewing community and want to progress the craft beer industry in Mexico.”

The Country Malt and BeerMex teams have been working closely with each of their vendor partners to ensure that product information is translated into Spanish for the Mexican market. The teams will continue to collaborate to bring knowledge, experience and high-quality brewing and distilling products to craft brewers and distillers throughout Mexico.

About Country Malt Group:

Country Malt Group (Country Malt) humbly began in 1995 as North Country Malt, operating out of a lawnmower shed with six bags of grain, a homebrew grist mill, a cargo van, and no customers.

Twenty-five years later, 13 distribution centers are located strategically throughout the United States and Canada, housing a dedicated sales and support team combining for over 200 years of craft beverage experience. They understand the importance of high-quality ingredients, product knowledge, and expertise in making delicious craft beverages.

Being easy to do business with is what drives the Country Malt Group team, who are available to assist you, always striving to Inspire Your Best Craft.

*Country Malt is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Malt Group Limited (ASX: UMG). United Malt is the fourth largest commercial maltster globally and produces ingredients for the brewing, distilling and food markets. United Malt has approximately 1.25Mtpa of malting capacity across 13 processing plants in Canada, United States of America (US), Australia and the United Kingdom (UK). United Malt also operates an international warehouse and distribution business, which provides a full service offering for craft brewers and distillers, including malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products.

About BeerMex (Insumos Cerveceros del Sureste SA de CV):

Our story begins in the Mexican Southeast from an insatiable search to obtain supplies to produce the highest quality craft beer at a competitive price.

We achieved this in conjunction with Country Malt Group, a leading supplier of ingredients for the North America brewing, distilling and food markets, importing our first container in 2018. From a 60 m2 cellar and knocking on doors, over the years we have managed to increase our catalog to a wide variety of malts, hops, and yeasts, as well as adjuncts, process aids and equipment of the highest quality.

We are faithful to the vision of offering the best supplies at an accessible price to all brewers no matter how big or small you are. We have managed to expand our shipping coverage to all of Mexico in order to offer a solution to all brewers in the Republic and not just in one region, because no matter where you are, what we are really passionate about is your beer!

For more information: https://countrymaltgroup.com/