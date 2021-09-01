Country Boy Brewing Continues Keeneland Partnership with New Version of Keeneland Fall Ale

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Country Boy Brewing is releasing the newest version of the Keeneland Fall Ale this week in partnership with one of Lexington’s signature icons, Keeneland.

The Keeneland Fall Ale is a traditional American Pale Ale brewed with Ekuanot, Bravo and Amarillo hops for a fruity nose with notes of candied orange and papaya. At 5.5% alcohol by volume, this brew is a perfect complement to the crisp air that fans associate with Keeneland’s Fall race meet and sales.

This year’s partnership continues to better the community with Country Boy Brewing and Kentucky Eagle, Inc. donating $1 per case to Blue Grass Farm Charities to support its Back-to-School Backpack Program, which provides school supplies for nearly 1,000 children whose parents work in Keeneland’s stable area and on Central Kentucky farms. To date, this initiative has raised more than $7,500 for philanthropic causes.

“We hope to double that number for 2021 and continue to support the industry that makes Keeneland such a great experience for fans and horses alike,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing.

To bring more attention to this charitable brew, Keeneland, Kentucky Eagle, Inc. and Country Boy Brewing have partnered for a VIP Keeneland Experience. Fans of the racecourse and Keeneland Fall Ale can enter to win a prize package during the 2022 Spring Meet which includes private, outdoor box tickets to Keeneland, a two-night hotel stay in downtown Lexington, luxury transportation to and from the track, a $1,000 betting voucher and other perks. Fans can find the enter-to-win details at Keeneland and wherever Country Boy Brewing is sold.

“Keeneland is proud of its partnership with Country Boy and the continued success of our unique craft beers which celebrate our racing and sales seasons,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “It’s fun for us to offer our customers the unique brews that only Country Boy can produce, and to translate their popularity into a benefit for Blue Grass Farms Charities. We thank both Country Boy and Kentucky Eagle for their support of Keeneland and the horse industry.”

“Kentucky Eagle is very proud of our partnerships with both Keeneland and Country Boy Brewing. We are very happy to bring this exciting program to our retailers,” said Jim Gann, Vice President – Sales and Marketing of Kentucky Eagle, Inc. “With their in-store execution, we look forward to expanding the support of the Blue Grass Farm Charities.”

The Keeneland Fall Ale will be available starting Sept. 1 at Keeneland Mercantile in downtown Lexington, on tap at the track and around Kentucky through October, and at your favorite grocery and package stores.

About Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by four native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 45,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices.

For More Information:

https://countryboybrewing.com