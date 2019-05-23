Country Boy Brewing Breaks Ground on $1.8 million Expansion Project

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Country Boy Brewing, one of Kentucky’s most popular and innovative craft brewers, announced today that it is breaking ground on a $1.8 Million expansion of it’s production brewery and taproom located in Georgetown, KY.

The nearly 19,000 sq/ft expansion will house additional storage, a future testing lab, and future canning line- expanding the production capacity and efficiency of the brewery. Along with the additional four acres the brewery acquired in the business park last year, this expansion should allow the brewery to produce upwards of 30,000 barrels of beer.

“The support and excitement around the brewery in Georgetown is amazing,” said Co-Founder and Brand Manager Daniel “DH” Harrison. “We want to continue to expand, and we need more space in order to do so. We never dreamed we would be expanding so soon, but this business and community have continued to amaze us.”

Jack Conner, Executive Director of Scott County United, Inc. said, “The latest investment by Country Boy Brewing, at the Lanes Run Business Park, attests to the strength of our manufacturing partners who continue to meet our highest economic development priority – retention and expansion of our successful companies. We welcome their investment and their confidence in our community.”

Steve Judy, of Judy Construction Company, said “I appreciate the owners and staff at Country Boy Brewing for having the confidence in Judy Construction Company with our second design build partnership. Having loyal clients like Country Boy Brewing solidifies our continued effort in the construction industry to be the best we can be”

Country Boy Brewing opened in Lexington with the first brewery and taproom in 2012, and expanded to Georgetown in 2017. Country Boy was founded by four native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. You can find Country Boy beers everywhere beer is sold in Kentucky and several surrounding states. Keep up with news and events by following their pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.