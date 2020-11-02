Count Down to the Holidays with Clown Shoes First Ever Mix Pack

Boston, MA – ‘Tis the season to drink and be merry, and this holiday season Clown Shoes has the ultimate offering for the beer lover in your life. Clown Shoes is pleased to release its first-ever mix pack,12 Beers of Christmas, featuring 12 unique beers ranging from IPAs to stouts with an average ABV of 7.6%.

While three of the beers are core to the Clown Shoes beer lineup, the other nine are only available in this new, limited-time offering making each beer a gift of its own. The mix-pack gives fans something new to sip on for each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas, building anticipation, excitement and celebration with each sip.

“Everyone loves a good holiday count down, and in a year that brought so many changes we thought it was the perfect opportunity to release our first ever mix pack as a unique way to celebrate the run up to the holidays,” said Gregg Berman, Clown Shoes founder. “With 12 different beers for 12 different days, we hope that this mix pack can be enjoyed by friends near and far, trying new brews and enjoying old favorites whether in person or virtually.”

Here’s a look at a few of the beers included in Clown Shoes 12 Beers of Christmas mix-pack:

Bubble Farm IPA 6.5% Special Ingredients: Mosaic, Simcoe, Azacca, and Idaho 7 hops Light in color with a touch of haze, this American IPA maintains an approachable medium-body without sacrificing any of the full aroma and flavor of copious dry hopping additions of Simcoe, Azacca, and Idaho 7 hops.

Galactica Double IPA 7% Special Ingredients: Galaxy, Citra, El Dorado, and Mandarina Hops Dry hopped with Galaxy Hops, this Double IPA balances a hop profile of light bitterness and notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine with a clean malt backbone.

Reindeer Games Bavarian IPA 7% Special Ingredients: Saaz, Mandarina, and Mosaic hops; Munich malt Beautiful, malt-forward and red-hued IPA that is crafted with both German and American hops and malts. Let the games begin!

Advent Party Crasher Imperial Stout 9% Special Ingredients: Mandarin Orange, sweet orange peel, lactose Who does not love a chocolate orange during the holiday season?! We took the base recipe from our winter-time favorite American Imperial Stout, Undead Party Crasher, and added mandarin orange flavor along with sweet orange peel to add a little splash of citrus.

Space Cake Double IPA 9% Special Ingredients: Mosaic and Citra Hops This Double IPA features robust hop aromas that carry through to the strong juicy flavors of tropical citrus. A sweet and strong malt backbone pairs with a subtle booziness to make Space Cake an approachable DIPA fit for an extraterrestrial odyssey.

One Man Holiday Belgian Quadrupel Ale 11.5% Rich, malty, and full of dark/ripe fruit sweetness. Unlike most beers in the pack you’ll be hard-pressed to find any hop flavor here!

Clown Shoes 12 Beers of Christmas is available for retail nationwide beginning in late October. All beers included are in 12 oz. cans and the mix packs will retail for a suggested price of $26.00. To see where it is sold, check out the Clown Shoes beer finder: https://clownshoesbeer.com/beer-locator/.

About Clown Shoes

Clown Shoes was founded in 2009 by Gregg Berman, who first brewed a small batch of “Hoppy Feet” Black IPA. Since then, Clown Shoes has become known for putting their unique spin on traditional styles of beer with eye-catching labels – and for its growing program of special releases and barrel-aged beers. They are one of the first craft beer companies to experiment with terpenes, aromatic oils that are found in natural botanical sources including cannabis and hops, resulting in the successful launch of the beer Rainbows Are Real. Clown Shoes joined Mass. Bay Brewing Company, Inc. in 2017, from which time it has continued to grow, innovate, and offer unique beers with a sense of style and personality.