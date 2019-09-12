Corwin Beverage Acquires Seattle Specialty Beer Distributor Browar Polska

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. – Beer and wine enthusiasts in western Washington will have more craft and specialty import choices at retailers and restaurants this fall.

Corwin Beverage Company, the iconic Southwest Washington food and beverage distribution company serving retail clients since 1941, has acquired the assets of Seattle-based Browar Polska Inc., a regional beverage distributor for 20 years and an exclusive licensee for many specialty craft and import beers.

The deal provides more distribution opportunities for the craft beer and wine brands currently distributed by Corwin Beverage through its Kendall’s Craft Beverages business, while providing broader distribution for the nearly 100 brands for which Browar Polska has exclusive statewide distribution rights.

“This acquisition further positions Corwin/Kendall’s as a specialty distributor of eclectic beverages at a time when craft and import beer and wine is the fastest growing portion of the industry,” said Keith Richards, CEO of Corwin Beverage. “This is another step in our long-term strategic plan to grow, diversify and invest for the future.”

Craft or import beers now fill about three-in-ten pint glasses in America, according to the national Brewers Association. Those segments grew nearly 4 percent last year while overall beer sales declined slightly.

“We appreciate becoming part of the Corwin family of companies where we can provide greater distribution of high-quality imported beverages through a distributor that sets the regional standard for personal service in niche markets,” said Witold Szczepaniak, founder and CEO of Browar Polska.

As part of Corwin’s emphasis on growth and innovation, Browar Polska will continue operations from their Seattle facility as an independent business unit of the Corwin family of companies with minimal change in sales and operations. Some administrative and technical functions will be consolidated at Corwin’s headquarters in Ridgefield, Wash., on the northern edge of the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area. Mr. Szczepaniak will partner with Corwin and specialize in sourcing emerging import products that appeal to regional beer and wine enthusiasts. The deal recently closed in September.

About Corwin

Corwin Beverage Company is a fourth generation family-owned business that has sold beverages in Southwest Washington since 1941. From a single truck and three employees, the family expanded Corwin Beverage to a fleet of more than 100 trucks and 140 employees, distributing beverages and food throughout the Portland-Vancouver region. Its product distribution includes more than 300 beverage and food items, including Pepsi products, beer and wine through Kendall’s Craft Beverages, convenience foods through Crave MicroMarkets, and coffee services under the Revolt brand. More information is available at www.corwinbevco.com.

About Browar Polska

Browar Polska Inc. is a beer, wine and spirits wholesale distributor in Seattle, supplying retailers, bars and restaurants with quality products since 1998. Browar Polska is a distributor of fine quality European beer and wine in the state of Washington, offering the best beer choices from Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Belgium, and other European countries, and wines from Georgia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Yugoslavia. The company has operations in Seattle’s industrial district just south of T-Mobile and Century Link fields. More information is available at www.browarpolska.com