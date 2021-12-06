Coronado Brewing Launches USDA-Certified Organic Hard Cider in Cans

SAN DIEGO, California – After years of research and development, Coronado Brewing Company, a pioneering craft brewery from San Diego, Calif., is introducing a one-of-a-kind brand extension via Coronado Hard Cider. Making an initial splash with two flavor offerings – Nice & Dry and Super Fruit, the line of USDA-certified organic ciders are also vegan, gluten free, and contain zero added sugars or sulfites. Both styles will be sold in 16-ounce cans in four-packs and on draft, starting with the Coronado Bay Park Tasting Room on December 10 and hitting retailers throughout San Diego County by January 2022.

“Coronado Hard Cider is a venture that’s been in the works for two-plus years, and we’re thrilled to finally introduce California’s first USDA-certified organic hard cider available in cans” said Rick Chapman, Owner and Co-founder at Coronado Brewing Company. “We utilized the talent and cider-making knowhow from a respected industry veteran to help us craft delicious recipes that consumers will love. It was really important for us to go the extra mile and gain the USDA organic certification, as this makes for a high-quality, alternative craft beverage for our fans to enjoy.”

Using organic apples sourced from select orchards in the Pacific Northwest and later pressed in the Yakima Valley, Wash., Coronado Hard Cider features two inaugural styles made with minimal ingredients and processing. Nice & Dry Organic Hard Cider is made using purely organic apple juice, which creates a refreshingly crisp beverage with very champagne-like qualities. Super Fruit Organic Hard Cider includes acai berries and blueberries for a mildly sweeter, more complex flavor profile.

“Our sales and production teams have been working diligently over the last few years to develop a solid portfolio with an array of tasty beverage options,” said Clinton Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Coronado Brewing Company. “There’s a lot of opportunity within the cider industry and we expect to have Coronado Hard Cider well received by our brand-loyal craft beer fans and cider aficionados alike. After our initial rollout in San Diego County, we’re excited to have this new offering available at select stores, bars, and restaurants throughout California next year!”

Eager fans are invited to visit the Coronado Knoxville Tasting Room on December 10 and be one of the first to take home a four-pack of California’s newest USDA-certified organic hard cider.

Coronado Hard Cider Quick Facts

Style: Nice & Dry Organic Hard Cider

Stats: 6.0% ABV | 0g added sugars | Gluten-free | Vegan

Tasting notes: Dry, crisp, and effervescent. It’s your classic, go-to, any time of the day, super-refreshing, dry cider.

Color: Bright straw

Aroma: Fruity medley with pronounced melon, pear, and green apple

Flavor: Lingering acidity with a subtle sweetness.

Style: Super Fruit Organic Hard Cider

Stats: 5.5% ABV | 0g added sugars | Gluten-free | Vegan

Tasting notes: Semi-sweet, fruit-forward, and prevalent berry notes. Made with organic acai berries & blueberries.

Color: Deep maroon

Aroma: Jammy dark fruits with rose hip and floral notes

Flavor: Sweetness, balanced by punchy acidity

Availability: Packaged in 16-ounce four-packs and on draft, first released at the Coronado Bay Park Tasting Room on December 10, 2021. Available at San Diego County retailers beginning early January 2022, and later hitting locations throughout California by Spring 2022.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

For More Information:

https://coronadobrewing.com/coronado-cider-series/cider-series/