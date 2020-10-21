Coronado Brewing And Salty Crew Partner For Long-Term Deal

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company has announced the signing of a multi-year deal with lifestyle brand Salty Crew. The partnership unites two iconic San Diego brands, whose roots both aim to connect with the water; Coronado Brewing’s “Stay Coastal” ethos aligns with Salty Crew’s mission to bring people who love the water back to their core: the ocean. The two companies began with a small collaboration brew back in May of 2019 for the premier of Salty Crew’s movie, “Sink or Swim.” It was then, the two companies realized the potential for something much larger and thus, Salty Crew Blonde Ale was born. The beer, now in 12 oz can 6-packs, has since gained national attention after winning a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.

Salty Crew Blonde Ale is an easy-drinking boat beer perfect for days spent on the water. It is brewed with a blend of two-row, wheat and pilsner malt balanced by German Hallertau and Czech Saaz hops for a touch of pleasant bitterness. Perfectly balanced and light-bodied, this dry and refreshing beer is a sessionable 4.5% ABV for maximum enjoyment.

Since its soft launch in 2019, Salty Crew Blond has quickly become one of Coronado’s top-performing brands. “When we first partnered with Salty Crew last year, we thought it would be cool to do something fun together as we were both big fans of each other’s brands. We quickly realized that we had a hit on our hands. We developed a true friendship from working together and I think that will create a dynamic partnership for years to come,” says Clinton Smith, CCO at Coronado Brewing Company. “Salty Crew Blonde had a massive launch in early 2020 before the pandemic, and despite the challenges, the beer has resonated at retail and with our fans. We are very happy with this addition to our portfolio of beers.”

“We are stoked to be partnering up for the long-haul with our friends at Coronado,” says Jared Lane, Co-Founder, Salty Crew. “It was important for us to work with a brewery that understands our vision and aligns with our brand. Coronado gets that we’re more than just fishing or surfing—we’re about getting back to enjoying the water, in all its forms.”

The partnership also welcomes local commercial fisherman, surfer, and all-around waterman, Lucas Dirkse, to the team as Coronado’s first brand-ambassador. “When you sit down at a restaurant in San Diego, chances are you’ll find something on the menu that Coronado brewed locally and that a fisherman like myself caught locally,” says Dirkse. “We’re both San Diego natives providing our city with the fresh, sustainable products that make SD beer and seafood some of the best in the world.”

Salty Crew Blonde will be available at Coronado’s three locations as well as select markets in their distribution network.

Salty Crew Blonde Specs

Label Copy: What is a boat beer? It’s a canned beer that’s crisp, versatile and refreshing. It’s the perfect blank slate. Throw a lime in it, make it bloody or spice the rim for a classic twist. It’s a beer that goes where no glass can. Whether you’re on or off the boat, this beer will take you back to days spent finding refuge in the sea.

ABV: 4.5%

Package: Draft, 12oz can six-packs

Availability: Beer Finder

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

About Salty Crew

For the hard workers. The searchers. The risk taking, mistake making, watermen with nothing to prove. For the seafaring, the wax sharing, the grommets, young and old. For the tried and true, who’ve paid their dues. For those who Find Refuge in the Sea.