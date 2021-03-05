Coronado Brewing and Karl Strauss Collaborate on Core Values IPA

Core Values IPA Features a Symphony of West Coast Hops and Pacific Northwest Apples

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company and Karl Strauss Brewing Co. have come together to brew a unique, innovative new IPA. Core Values, a name that nods to the two companies’ missions, is a West Coast IPA brewed with Pacific Northwest Apples. It’s hop-forward like your favorite San Diego-Style IPAs and finishes dry with a hint of crisp apple. Imagine the breweries’ two flagship IPA’s, Weekend Vibes and Aurora Hoppyalis, crossed with a splash of fresh-pressed apple cider. It’s loaded with hops including Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe giving the beer super juicy, fruit-forward flavors and aromas of citrus and pine. “You get a pleasant tang from the apple juice, but it’s definitely a hop-forward IPA,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer Coronado Brewing Company. “It’s an exciting rollercoaster of flavor from the first sip to the last drop.”

To say these two have been brewing for a long time would be an understatement. Coronado Brewing and Karl Strauss have shaped and developed the San Diego craft beer scene for the past 25 and 32 years respectively. Through it all, they’ve not only shared beers, but they’ve also shared a lot of the same company values. “We’ve been close with the team at Coronado for a long time now,” says Paul Segura, Head Brewer Karl Strauss. “We both share passions for a lot of the same things like surfing, the SoCal brewing spirit, giving back to the communities that support us, and of course making great, award-winning beer. It’s only natural that we collaborate every now and then to brew something rad, together.”

Core Values IPA debuts at Coronado’s three locations on Friday, March 5th. The beer will be available in 16oz can 4-packs and on draft, throughout Coronado’s distribution network. For more information about Core Values IPA, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Core Values IPA:

Style: West Coast IPA brewed with Pacific Northwest Apples

ABV: 6.8%

Package: 16oz four-pack, draft

Release: March 2021

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

Label Copy:

At the core of the San Diego craft beer scene, collaboration is what binds us pioneering breweries together. When Coronado Brewing and Karl Strauss came together to brew a beer, we decided to bring together two seemingly contrasting flavors and combine them into an eccentrically brewed West Coast IPA with Pacific Northwest apples. Core Values is a unique ale that’s hop-forward like a West Coast IPA and finishes dry with a hint of crisp apple.

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries) and silver medal for its Freebooter Barleywine (Barley Wine-Style Ale category).

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Back in the mid-1980s, San Diego was void of the thriving beer scene it has today. In fact, the city hadn’t seen fresh beer since Prohibition, and the term “craft beer” didn’t exist. But that wasn’t going to stop Chris Cramer and Matt Rattner; two college buddies eager to change the status quo. Inspired by a brewpub Chris came upon while backpacking through Australia, the pair had a dream: bring local, handcrafted beer back to San Diego. With the help of Chris’s cousin, Master Brewer Karl M. Strauss, it was on February 2, 1989, that Karl Strauss Brewing Company officially opened its doors in downtown San Diego and kicked off the city’s craft beer industry. Happily, as Karl Strauss Brewing Company grew, so did the industry as a whole. These days, the company continues to pioneer the independent brewing scene by crafting innovative beers across a wide range of styles, and in 2019, they brewed more than 140 different beers. Brands like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA have helped launch the brewery into a new era; while beers such as Red Trolley Ale—one of the most award-winning beers in the world—stand as a testament to Karl’s rich brewing legacy. Since 2009, Karl Strauss has won over 115 medals and counting, and at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, they received the prestigious honor of being named Mid-Size Brewing Company and Mid-Size Brewer of the Year. Three decades after opening their doors, Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud of their past and look eagerly to their future. Cheers!

