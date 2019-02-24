Coppertail Brewing Co. Transitions From Bottles to Can Packaging

TAMPA, Fla. — In 2014, Coppertail Brewing Co. first released bestsellers like Free Dive IPA and Unholy Trippel in 6-packs of bottles. Since then their bottled beers have spread to bars and grocery stores statewide, and Coppertail Brewing Co. has become the number one selling 100 percent independent craft brewery in Florida (according to 2018 IRI Florida Multi-Channel Data). In March, the Tampa based brewery will completely revamp their line of packaged beer, changing from bottles to cans.

The Core-4 (Free Dive, Unholy, Night Swim and Independent) will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans. Seasonal and Limited offerings will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans. The brewery will also add a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans of their most popular offering, Free Dive IPA. This is the first time Coppertail has offered any distributed beer in a 12-pack format.

“This change is really about two things,” Kent Bailey, Coppertail’s president explained. “First, giving our customers what they have been asking for, and second, taking the quality of our beer to even higher levels. Our new canning line packages beer with lower levels of beer spoiling oxygen than we’ve ever seen, so our beer will stay fresher, longer. When you add that to the other benefits of cans, there’s no question it’s the right way for us to go.”

In addition to protecting the beer from oxygen, cans block 100 percent of the UV light that can pass though bottles and degrade beer. Coppertail Brewing Co will package their 6-packs in boxes instead of holding the cans together with plastic rings.

“Our 6-pack boxes will help keep plastic out of our waterways and provide some protection to the cans,” Bailey said.

Some other benefits of cans over bottles include: increased rates of recycling, lighter weight, less fuel needed for shipping, less breakable and more welcome at outdoor venues and stadiums.

Look for Coppertail cans at Publix and other retailers across the state in March.

About Coppertail Brewing Co.

Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independently owned production brewery in Tampa, Florida, founded in 2014 by homebrewer and reformed attorney, Kent Bailey, and professional brewer, Casey Hughes. The two wanted to bring more hop-forward and Belgian influenced beer to the thirsty masses. Coppertail brews and packages all their beer in Tampa for distribution throughout Florida. Four core beers are available year round, with seasonal releases and special treatments offered throughout the year. Coppertail beer is available at Publix, Total Wine, Target, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and at the brewery seven days a week. For more information, visit coppertailbrewing.com.