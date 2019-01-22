Constellation Brands-owned Funky Buddha Announces 2019 Release Calendar

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Funky Buddha is excited to announce our 2019 release schedule and give some insight on all the goodness going down this year. We have some big changes coming, including new products, series, and packages.

Highlights include:

Box of Buddhas – This 12oz can variety 12-pack includes exclusive beers inside with the return of several favorites. Launching late Feb

Mixology Series – Barrel-aged and cocktail inspired, this line of 4-pack beers recreate classic cocktails with all natural ingredients

Goodness Series – Moving to 6-pack, 12oz cans, including Last Snow!

For complete details, check out our website at funkybuddhabrewery.com.

