Connecticut’s Charter Oak Brewing Continues to Introduce New Beers to the Market

Danbury, Conn. — Charter Oak Brewing, located in historic Danbury, CT has continued to brew during the COVID-19 challenge and offer new beers to the craft beer market in both 12oz 6 packs and 16oz 4 packs. The brewery’s most most introduction just hit the market, Little Charter Session IPA.

The Little Charter, with its elegant teal label is now a core Charter Oak Brewery beer. This West Coast-styled beer pours a distinctive amber shade and enjoys a nice head of foam. The Little Charter beer enjoys a citrus nose and is designed to be a sessionable beer.

This beer starts off a well-balanced ale with plenty of malt backbone and the hops become ‘alive’ on the back end. The intensity of this full flavored hop charge does not become any more robust with each sip or pint, but rather remains stable and somewhat velvet on the palate.

Crushable at 4.7% ABV and a full taste this SIPA could soon become your favorite.