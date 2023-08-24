Confluence Brewing Company Announces New Core Beer

DES MOINES, Iowa— Confluence Brewing Company, known for their two gold medals at World Beer Cup this year, is excited to announce a new core beer. Yard Yacht, a Session Hazy IPA, is making waves starting Friday August 18th, and with its low ABV of 4.5%, you can crush these any time of the year. Confluence Brewing hasn’t had a new year-round core beer in five years, resulting in a much-anticipated arrival of something new to their core lineup. The brewery focused on a series of test batches the past year and a half and found the perfect blend, thus creating Yard Yacht.

This beer is brewed for the Tuesdays, the workdays, the hum-drum doldrums of a midweek evening. Yard Yachting is about escaping the mundane and seizing on the opportunity to make every day a little special. With the power of your imagination, and the help of some likeminded adventurers, a pedestrian after work hang can easily transform into a tropical vacation. Born from that spirit, Yard Yacht is the perfect beer for your weeknight getaway. Bursting with big bright flavors of citrus, berries and exotic fruits, but with an ABV low enough that you can enjoy a few without compromising tomorrow, it’s the perfect companion for whatever adventures you can dream up. Stop waiting for the weekend and set sail tonight for a break from the ordinary!

Yard Yacht is available on draft and 4-packs. Where good things come together.

